Barinada Mpigi, the senator representing the South-East senatorial district in Rivers, has been confirmed dead. His death was confirmed in a social media post by Oloye Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker from Ibadan, Oyo state.

The senator died at the age of 64 on Thursday, February 19. He was born on June 23, 1961. He was a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until his death.

Senator Mpigi was first elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 2011 and 2015. He became an elected senator in 2019, representing the Rivers South-East senatorial district under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was re-elected in 2023.

In the ninth national assembly, he served as the chairman of the joint Senate committee saddled with the responsibility of investigating the oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Alabi, in a social media post, mourned the demise of the Rivers senator and recalled that "he was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works."

