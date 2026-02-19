Senator Barinada Mpigi has become the latest sitting senator to pass away since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. The senator reportedly died on Thursday, February 19, at the age of 64.

The senator representing the South-East senatorial district in Rivers. He was born on June 23, 1961. He was a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until his death.

Senator Mpigi was first elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 2011 and 2015. He became an elected senator in 2019, representing the Rivers South-East senatorial district under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was re-elected in 2023.

In the ninth national assembly, he served as the chairman of the joint Senate committee saddled with the responsibility of investigating the oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Three senators have died before Mpigi on Thursday since the inauguration of the 10th assembly, following the outcome of the 2023 general election. Below are the senators who have died earlier:

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra South Senator Ifeanyi Ubah died at 52. The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed his demise, describing Ubah as an indefatigable advocate.

Reports claimed that the Anambra senator died at a London hospital following a brief illness on Saturday morning, July 27, 2025. Ubah contested the 2014 Anambra governorship election under the Labour Party but lost to Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance. However, he later defected to the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and won the Anambra South Senatorial election on February 24, 2019.

Ubah was re-elected to the Senate on February 28, 2023, but defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on October 12, 2023. He had ambitions to contest the 2025 Anambra governorship election under the APC platform.

Senator Okey Ezea

Okey Ezea, the senator representing Enugu North senatorial district in Enugu state, has reportedly died. The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, was said to be the only National Assembly member from the southeast state on the platform of the party.

It was learnt that the senator died in the United Kingdom, where he was said to be receiving medical attention. He passed away on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Senator Godiya Akwashiki

Family sources confirmed on Thursday, January 1, that Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died at the age of 52. He passed away on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, at a hospital in India, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.

Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and later secured a second term. His re-election made him the only senator from Nasarawa North to achieve two consecutive terms since the creation of the state. He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Source: Legit.ng