The Lagos state government has acknowledged a viral video in which a woman alleged she was raped in her apartment while intoxicated

Authorities, through the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, had begun efforts to locate the alleged survivor

Public reaction had remained divided, with sympathy for the woman competing with scepticism over inconsistencies in her account shared on social media

The Lagos state government has reacted to a viral video in which a Nigerian woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted in her apartment by an unknown man while she was intoxicated and barely conscious.

In the video, which has circulated widely on social media platforms, the woman claimed the incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, February 15.

She alleged that the assault took place at a time when most residents of her neighbourhood had gone to church, leaving her without immediate help. According to her account, the absence of neighbours meant no one heard her muffled cries or came to her aid.

The woman further alleged that after the incident, she received a direct message on TikTok from the alleged perpetrator. In the message, the man reportedly admitted to committing the act and attempted to discourage her from pursuing legal action, boasting that he had enough money to suppress the case.

She claimed the suspect stated that he had previously tried to court her on several occasions. Although she was said to be receptive to his advances, she allegedly refused to give him her personal contact details.

In the same message, the man reportedly described using a blade to injure her private parts in order to carry out the assault, claiming he initially encountered difficulty.

The disturbing allegations sparked widespread outrage and sympathy online, prompting an official response from the Lagos state authorities.

Lagos govt responds to viral rape

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed that it had taken note of the viral video and was making efforts to reach the alleged survivor.

The agency urged the woman, or anyone with credible information about her whereabouts, to come forward so the matter could be properly investigated.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the agency said it was actively attempting to establish contact with the survivor to provide immediate support, appropriate intervention, and to ascertain her location.

It also appealed to the public to assist by sending direct messages through its official social media channels if they had useful information.

Mixed reactions trail rape claim

Meanwhile, public reaction has been mixed. While many Nigerians initially expressed sympathy and called for justice, scepticism has emerged in some quarters.

Critics questioned how the woman was able to move about after allegedly sustaining severe injuries. Others raised concerns over her claim of ingesting a toxic substance and still appearing physically healthy.

Some social media users also pointed out perceived similarities between the writing style of the alleged suspect’s message and the woman’s own posts, fueling speculation about the authenticity of the claims.

