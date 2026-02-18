BBNaija’s Neo Akpofure Takes Legal Action Against Female Accuser Over Viral Post

An X user shocked many people online when she made a serious public accusation against BBNaija star Neo Akpofure, tagging him directly and daring him to come out and deny it

Just one day after the post went viral, Neo Akpofure's legal team fired off a formal demand letter with a strict 48-hour deadline, and the consequences of ignoring it could be very serious

Nigerians on social media had a lot to say about the whole situation, and many of them believe a simple public apology will not be enough to settle this matter

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo Akpofure has made a move to defend his reputation after a serious allegation surfaced online.

On 17 February 2026, a user on X with the profile name “the violently wicked” and username “@notralia” accused him of sexual assault, claiming the incident happened during their time at the University of Calabar, in an now deleted post.

The post quickly gained attention, as the accuser described a past casual relationship with Neo and alleged that he assaulted her after she confronted him about being in another relationship.

Here is the post accusing Neo Akpofure of sexual assault:

Barely a day later, Neo responded by initiating legal proceedings against the accuser.

He shared a formal letter from his legal representatives, demanding a retraction and public apology.

The document, dated 18 February 2026, outlined that the accusation was false, malicious, and defamatory, stating that it portrayed Neo Akpofure as a criminal and subjected him to reputational harm and emotional distress.

His lawyers emphasised that the claim amounted to actionable libel under Nigerian law and warned that failure to comply with their demands would lead to civil action and possible criminal proceedings.

The letter directed the accuser to delete the post, issue a clear retraction, and publish an apology on her X profile within 48 hours.

It also required her to provide a written undertaking not to make further defamatory statements.

Neo’s legal team made it clear that if these conditions were ignored, they would proceed with a defamation suit and pursue all remedies available under Nigerian law.

Check out Neo Akpofure's post below:

Reactions trail Neo Akpofure’s legal move

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ebisgadget:

"Apology still won’t clear the dent. Blogs won’t carry the apology same way they carried the accusation. Sue the werey 200m make her children children pay"

@joshua_pharmd:

"So you actually know the babe? It's possible something happened and you don't think it's what it is. It's possible!"

@Lord_Of_Warri:

"Lock them up and arrest them. These false accusations will never stop until there are real consequences — including the same jail time a r@pist would face. What they’re doing makes it harder for real victims who actually need belief, help, and support to be taken seriously."

@Sir_Willoh:

"I honestly don't know what they are serving at Kirikiri that's making people want to go there."

@dat_WomanSon:

"Make una try dey make all this una legal steps dey palash well by making false accusers pay dearly for it..I no dey like all dis slap in the wrist kinda sh!t"

@nativepope_:

"I no know why niqqas dey pity women especially these false r@pe accusers. Wetin public apology won do. Something wey you go sue am like 2 Billion"

