A traditional ruler in Delta state has been murdered in cold blood over a dispute on oil derivation sharing formula’

The sad incident which was confirmed by the state police command spokesperson, Bright Edafe happened in Asamokwu village, Ndokwa East LGA of Delta

According to Edafe, the traditional ruler was beheaded and is due to a crisis between two communities in the local government area, the cause remains unknown

A monarch in Asamokwu village, Ndokwa East LGA of Delta, has been beheaded following a dispute over a derivation-sharing formula.

The state police command spokesperson, Bright Edafe, confirmed the sad incident on Friday, February 10th.

Hoodlums behead Delta traditional ruler, state police command confirmed. Photo credit: Delta State Police Command

How the monarch died

Edafe said the monarch was killed on Thursday, February 9th, following an argument between his community and an adjoining village over the sharing formula of a derivation fund from an oil company situated in their environment, The Cable report confirmed.

“The communities are having disputes over the derivation they got from the oil companies in that area. The two factions are having a disagreement over the sharing formula,” he said.

“We believe that that was what led to the beheading of the community head. I can not confirm if soldiers and police officers are attacked, I am not aware of that one," he added.

Tension erupts in the community

Legit.ng also gathered that the incident has resulted in tension in the community.

A source told The Punch newspaper that the hoodlums that beheaded the monarch also ambushed four soldiers and killed three on the spot while others who sustained injuries were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

“The hoodlums ambushed the Army personnel and killed three of them while others were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba,” PUNCH quoted a source in the community.

