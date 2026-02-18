Nigerian Balogun Ridwan arrested by the Ukrainian Army for allegedly fighting for Russia in the Ukraine war

Ridwan claims he was deceived into joining the Russian army under false job pretences

He appeals to Nigerian President Tinubu for government intervention and forgiveness

The Ukrainian Army has arrested another Nigerian, Balogun Ridwan, who allegedly fought for Russia in its ongoing war.

Ridwan was arrested in a Russian base where he was deployed on the frontline.

Ukraine captures another Nigerian fighting for Russian army. Photo credit: @SavvyRinu

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian was induced to travel to Russia under the pretext of an engineering job offer.

As reported by Premium Times, a Ukrainian media platform, UnitedMedia24, said the Nigerian was, however, forced to sign a contract with the Russian army upon his arrival.

The Nigerian said he didn’t understand his contract in the deceitful recruitment because it was written in Russian.

“I travelled to Russia on a tourist visa to find a job. “The government of Russia grossly fooled me, turned me into a soldier, and sent me to war in Ukraine.”

He added that:

“The day we were signing the contract, I didn’t understand the language. They didn’t allow us to use our phones to translate, so we signed our contracts. I told them already about my job. Maybe they were going to put me in my field. I didn’t know they would use me. “

He disclosed that their phones were confiscated again, and they were subjected to harsh conditions.

According to Ridwan, he was trained for a few weeks and was eventually deployed to the frontline.

Ridwan described the training as largely chaotic, stating that an African recruit identified as Bubaka nearly died after suffering a heart attack during training.

“We spent 16 days, not weeks, but the guy [Bubaka] didn’t pass his training at all. He was still sent with us to go to war. This was very bad.”

The report claimed that Ridwan is seeking the intervention of the Nigerian government.

The Nigerian alleged that he was “fooled” and would not have intentionally joined the Russian army.

“I appeal to my government, to my president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Forgive your son. I left home to feed my family. It did not work out the way I wanted. I went to have a job as a mechanic or engineer.”

