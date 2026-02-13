Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate disclosed the identities of two Nigerians, , killed while serving with Russian forces in the Luhansk region

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said the two Nigerians, members of the 423rd Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, were eliminated by a drone strike

Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Andrey Podyolyshev, denied any government-backed recruitment of Nigerians

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate has disclosed the identities of two Nigerian citizens who were killed while serving with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The report noted that both died during a drone strike in the Luhansk region late last year.

Ukrainian intelligence releases names of Nigerian nationals fighting alongside the Russian military against Ukrainian forces. Photo credit: Yauhen Yerchak/SOPA Image/ Kristina Solovyova / POOL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 12, the agency said Hamzat Kazeen Kolawole (born 3 April 1983) and Mbah Stephen Udoka (born 7 January 1988) were discovered dead during what it described as an attempted assault on Ukrainian positions in late November.

The statement, titled “Nigerians in a meat assault, the number of identified dead Russian mercenaries from Africa is rising,” was released by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Punch reported.

Recruited into Russian military units

According to the intelligence agency, both men served with the 423rd Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

“They signed contracts with the Russian army in the second half of 2025: Kolawole on August 29 and Udoka on September 28,” the statement said.

The agency claimed that Udoka “received no training whatsoever” before being deployed to occupied Ukrainian territory just five days after signing his contract, Daily Trust reported.

It added that Kolawole’s training records could not be found, but it was “highly likely that he also received no military training”.

Drone strike killed both men, Ukraine says

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said the two Nigerians were killed without engaging in a direct firefight.

“Both Nigerians were killed in late November during an attempt to storm Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region. They never engaged in a firefight, the mercenaries were eliminated by a drone strike,” the statement said.

Kolawole was reported to have left behind a wife and three children in Nigeria.

Warning issued to foreign nationals

The Ukrainian agency also warned foreign citizens against travelling to Russia or accepting work offers there, describing the risks involved.

Ukraine’s intelligence authorities publish identities of Nigerians serving in the Russian army. Photo credit: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Source: UGC

“A trip to Russia is a real risk of being forced into a ‘suicide’ assault unit and, ultimately, rotting in Ukrainian soil,” the statement said.

Russia denies recruiting Nigerians

The disclosure comes amid growing scrutiny of alleged recruitment of Africans for the war in Ukraine. While media reports, including investigations by CNN, have alleged that some Nigerians and other Africans were recruited under the guise of security-related jobs and later sent to the frontlines after brief training, Russia has denied any official involvement.

Reacting to the allegations, the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Andrey Podyolyshev, said:

“There is no government-supported programme to recruit Nigerians to fight in Ukraine. If there are illegal organisations or individuals trying to recruit Nigerians by unlawful means, this is not connected with the Russian state.”

The war, now in its third year, continues to draw foreign nationals into the conflict as both Russia and Ukraine sustain heavy losses along the eastern front, including in the contested Luhansk region.

Russia launches fresh attack on Ukraine

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Russia-Ukraine war recorded fresh deaths of at least 15 people, while hundreds were reportedly injured.

This occurred after Russia launched a fresh attack using missiles and drones on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Authorities said the death toll could increase as rescue operations and security agencies continue to search for victims under the rubble.

Source: Legit.ng