President Bola Tinubu has sent a message to Nigerian Muslims and Christians as Ramadan and Lent begin

He described the coincidence as a reminder of shared values and urged unity across religious lines

The president encouraged Nigerians to use the season for prayers, peace and good neighbourliness

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerian Muslims and Christians to embrace peace and unity as Ramadan and Lent begin on the same day this year.

In a personally signed message released on Wednesday, February 18, the president described the rare coincidence as a reminder that Nigerians of different faiths share common values and must continue to live as one people.

Tinubu noted that the simultaneous start of the two sacred seasons is unusual and should inspire citizens to strengthen national harmony and promote good neighbourliness.

“This year, Lent and Ramadan begin on the same day. This is not a common occurrence, and it reminds us that as a people of faith, we share a lot in common and are one people under God,” the president said.

"For Muslims, Ramadan is a hallowed season that reflects total submission to God Almighty and His command of sacrifice, devotion, service, and communal love and giving. It marks one of the five pillars of Islam."

"Beyond the obligatory fasting, Ramadan calls for deep spiritual reflection in obedience to Islam's injunctions."

He explained that Lent, observed by Christians, is a period of fasting, abstinence and penitence, while Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection for Muslims.

"For Christians, the Lenten season is a time for fasting, abstinence, and penitence, following Jesus Christ's example in the wilderness before His crucifixion, which brought salvation to mankind."

The president urged those observing both seasons to remain guided by the teachings of their faiths, encourage peaceful coexistence and offer prayers for the country’s stability and progress.

"As a nation and as a people, I urge us, as we embark on these important observances, to ensure good neighbourliness, promote peace, unity, and stability, and pray for the progress and security of our nation."

“Let us live by the good precepts of our faiths and be honourable in our duty to God and fellow humans,” Tinubu added.

He also prayed that the blessings and lessons of the seasons would bring lasting good to Nigerians.

Why Shehu of Borno announced Ramadan moon-sighting

Recall that Legit.ng reports that this year, Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Elkanemi Garbai Al-Amin, announced the sighting of the Ramadan moon on Tuesday evening, February 17, instead of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III.

Al Amin is the vice-chairman of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The NSCIA noted that, due to the Sultan's temporary absence, the 2026 formal public announcement was made by the Shehu of Borno, acting on behalf of the Sultanate Council, in line with established tradition.

