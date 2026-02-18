The holy month of Ramadan is marked by fasting from dawn to sunset, with dates playing a central role in breaking the fast

Tradition, science, and expert opinion all point to the unique benefits of dates, making them more than just a symbolic food

From spiritual significance to nutritional value, dates remain an essential part of Iftar across the Muslim community

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, members of the Muslim community prepare for 30 days of fasting, abstaining from food and water from dawn to sunset.

Each evening, the fast is traditionally broken with dates, also known as khajoor, which hold both spiritual and nutritional significance.

Dates boost energy and hydration during Ramadan fasting. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Tradition of breaking fast with dates

According to Hadith literature, the messenger of Allah is reported to have broken his fast with ripe dates before offering prayers.

This practice has become an integral part of Iftar, symbolising both devotion and nourishment. Dates are described as a natural source of fibre, potassium, and calcium, making them not only flavourful but also restorative.

Medical science on dates

Medical science highlights that dates are rich in carbohydrates, which provide quick energy after long hours of fasting.

Experts explain that they help suppress sugar cravings, control appetite, and ease hunger, making them an ideal food to consume when breaking the fast.

Scientific studies on dates

A study published by the National Library of Medicine states that dates have a low to moderate glycaemic index.

This property helps lower blood glucose, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of diabetes. Researchers also note that dates are packed with antioxidants such as flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acids, which protect against oxidative stress, inflammation, and chronic diseases.

Expert opinion on dates

Nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar has explained that dates improve haemoglobin levels and boost energy. She has also pointed out their role in treating sleep disorders, fighting infections and allergies, and enhancing exercise performance.

In 2018, she shared that dates can aid weight loss by reducing flab and are particularly beneficial for women during periods, as they help prevent midnight cramps.

Other benefits of dates

Health specialists report that dates are a powerhouse of nutrients including fibre, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins.

These elements support hydration, digestive health, and energy restoration after fasting. The simple sugars in dates are easily digestible, making them gentle on the stomach. Their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds further contribute to reducing inflammation in the body.

5 ways to consume dates during fasting

• Dates Smoothie: Blend de-seeded dates with milk, cashews, and bananas for a refreshing drink.

• Dates and Seeds Laddoo: Mix roasted trail seeds with warm dates, shape into balls, and enjoy.

• Dates Pancake: Blend flour, milk, cardamom powder, and dates into a batter, cook, and serve with honey or maple syrup.

• Stuffed Dates: Fill dates with nuts or cream cheese for a quick snack.

• Dates with Milk: Soak dates in warm milk and drink for a soothing end to the fast.

Dates provide antioxidants that protect against chronic diseases. Photo credit: VCG/Getty

