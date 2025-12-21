Ramadan 2026: Sultan Declares December 22 as First Day of Rajab

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed Monday, December 22, 2025, as the start of Rajab 1447 AH

The announcement followed the absence of crescent sighting reports across Nigeria on Saturday, December 20, 2025

Rajab, one of Islam’s four sacred months, marks a period of reflection and spiritual preparation ahead of Ramadan

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Abubakar, declared Monday, December 22, 2025, as the first day of Rajab 1447 AH.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Saturday, signed by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

Sultan of Sokoto declared Monday, December 22, 2025, as the first day of Rajab 1447 AH in Nigeria. Photo credit: Sada Nuhu/x

Source: Twitter

According to the statement:

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, did not receive any report from various moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the crescent of Rajab 1447 AH on Saturday, 20th December, 2025, equivalent to 29th Jumada Assaniya 1447 AH. Therefore, Sunday, 21st December, 2025, will be 30th Jumada Assaniya, 1447 AH.”

The statement further noted that, based on this development, the Sultan subsequently approved Monday, December 22, 2025, as the first day of Rajab 1447 AH.

Rajab in Islamic calendar

Rajab is recognised as the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar, preceding Sha‘ban (8th) and Ramadan (9th).

It is one of the four sacred months in Islam during which fighting is forbidden and good deeds are magnified.

Spiritual significance of Rajab

Rajab has been regarded as a significant time for spiritual preparation ahead of Ramadan. It is a period when Muslims increase worship, seek forgiveness, and reflect deeply in anticipation of the holy month.

The declaration by the Sultan of Sokoto was seen as a guide for the Muslim community in Nigeria, ensuring unity in the observance of the lunar calendar.

See the X post below:

Who is Sultan of Sokoto?

Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV, born on August 24, 1956, in Sokoto, is the 20th Sultan of Sokoto and the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims.

He ascended the throne on November 2, 2006, following the death of his brother, Sultan Muhammadu Maccido. A former Brigadier General in the Nigerian Army, Abubakar served in various military roles before his enthronement.

As Sultan, he heads the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, guiding religious matters and promoting unity among Muslims. He is widely respected for his advocacy of peace, interfaith dialogue, and development across Nigeria.

The crescent sighting confirmed Rajab 1447 AH, marking a period of reflection and preparation before Ramadan. Photo credit: Sada Nuhu/x

Source: Facebook

Sultan rejects sharia law for Christians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, stated that it was “totally wrong” for Christians to be subjected to sharia law or court.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, during the opening of the triennial meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja. The Sultan explained that sharia law was “100 per cent for Muslims” and would never be implemented for non-Muslims. He advised that Christians should not be compelled to dress or pray like Muslims.

According to Guardian, he further stressed that Nigeria was more of a multi-religious country than a secular state, adding that the government had not adopted Islam or Christianity as a state religion but supported the growth of both.

Source: Legit.ng