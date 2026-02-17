A Kaduna church has carried out a humanitarian outreach ahead of Ramadan, aimed at supporting vulnerable groups

The ministry said the initiative is part of a long-running peace and unity campaign in northern Nigeria

Beneficiaries praised the gesture and called on more individuals to support the needy during the fasting season

Kaduna state - A Kaduna-based Christian ministry has extended support to Muslims ahead of the 2026 Ramadan fast, in what it described as an effort to strengthen peace, unity and mutual understanding in the state.

The distribution reportedly took place at the Kano Road Central Mosque in Kaduna.

The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, located in Sabon Tasha, carried out the outreach on Tuesday, distributing food items to Muslims, Islamic schools and some internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Ramadan: Pastor explains why church stepped in

Speaking during the exercise, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor (Dr) Yohanna Buru, said the outreach was part of the ministry’s long-standing commitment to helping vulnerable persons during major religious seasons.

He explained that the church has maintained the tradition of supporting Muslims during Ramadan for many years, noting that the goal was to ease the burden on less privileged families and encourage prayers for stability in the country.

According to him, the church provides food items such as grains and other essentials to enable beneficiaries observe the fasting period without additional hardship.

Ramadan: Church highlights long-standing outreach

Pastor Buru said the ministry has been involved in similar Ramadan support programmes across northern Nigeria for about two decades.

He added that beyond food, the church sometimes includes items like prayer mats and household containers, while also encouraging recipients to pray for peace and an end to insecurity, inflation and other challenges facing the country.

Food prices, hardship and extreme weather

The cleric also spoke about the economic strain being felt by many households, especially as the Ramadan season approaches amid rising prices of basic food items.

He said the church engaged volunteers, including pastors and imams, to carry out a short campaign with traders in a bid to encourage price moderation in markets.

This year’s Ramadan period is also expected to take place during extremely hot weather conditions, which may add to the strain on vulnerable groups.

Pastor Buru further noted that the church has also been involved in assisting Muslim prisoners in previous years, to allow them to reunite with their families during the Ramadan period.

He also commended a Muslim woman, identified as Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, for her annual support to widows and orphans during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Beneficiaries react

Some of the beneficiaries who received the food items expressed appreciation, describing the gesture as timely and significant.

Mallam Hassan Lawal, who spoke as a leader of persons living with disabilities in Kaduna, thanked the church for what he described as consistent support.

He also urged wealthy Muslims to support the less privileged during Ramadan to ensure more people can focus on prayers and devotion.

Similarly, Mallam Tukur Zubairu, representing the visually impaired community, acknowledged the church’s continued outreach over the years.

An Imam, Ibrahim Musa, who spoke on behalf of Tsangaya Islamic schools, also appreciated the support and encouraged other well-meaning individuals to emulate the gesture.

Ramadan 2026: Sultan makes announcement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked Muslims across the country to begin the search for the 2026 Ramadan crescent on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The date, according to the council, corresponds with 29 Sha’aban 1447 A.H.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026, by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The statement was signed by the Secretary-General of the council, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

