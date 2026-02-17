The Yobe State Police Command says it has foiled a kidnap attempt in Potiskum and rescued a 35-year-old victim

Four suspects accused of fraud, impersonation and abduction have been arrested during the late-night operation

Officers also recovered a Toyota Prado SUV allegedly hired for the crime and confirmed that investigations are ongoing

The Yobe State Police Command reports that it has foiled a kidnap attempt and arrested four suspected members of a criminal syndicate allegedly involved in fraud, impersonation and abduction.

The command’s spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, says in a statement on Tuesday that the operation led to the rescue of a 35-year-old victim and the recovery of a Toyota Prado SUV used for the crime.

According to Abdulkarim, operatives of the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters acted on credible intelligence on Monday at about 10:30 p.m. when they intercepted a suspicious Toyota Prado SUV exhibiting unusual movement within Potiskum metropolis.

Victim rescued

Abdulkarim identifies the rescued victim as 35-year-old Abdulhamid Garba of Nayi-Nawa Area, Damaturu. He explains that preliminary investigation reveals the victim was abducted in Damaturu by suspects who allegedly posed as security operatives.

“The suspects levelled false allegations of graft and financial impropriety against the victim as a ploy to unlawfully detain, intimidate and extort him before forcefully conveying him toward Potiskum in the hired vehicle,” Abdulkarim states.

Suspects named

The police name the suspects as 32-year-old Mohammed Usman, 42-year-old Kabiru Ibrahim, 27-year-old Idriss Abdullahi and 21-year-old Matthew Obata.

Investigations reportedly show that the abduction was masterminded by Usman in conspiracy with the others, who allegedly specialised in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, particularly merchants, by disguising themselves as security personnel.

“All suspects claimed to be staff of Transworld Private Security Guard, Kano,” Abdulkarim notes.

Vehicle and ransom demand

The spokesperson discloses that the suspects hired the Toyota Prado SUV from Giwa Company in Kano at a cost of N400,000 for the operation.

He adds that the vehicle, bearing registration number ABJ 295 NB, was deliberately concealed to evade identification. The suspects reportedly demanded a ransom of N10m from the victim’s relatives.

Arrest and ongoing investigation

Abdulkarim confirms that the suspects were arrested at A.U. Kaifayi Filling Station in Potiskum Local Government Area along the Potiskum–Kano Road.

The victim was rescued unharmed and taken to the Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Potiskum, for medical examination. He says the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and are currently in police custody, while investigation continues with a view to diligent prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, commends the officers for their gallantry and professionalism.

Abdulkarim quotes him as saying:

“The Commissioner of Police reassured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state and urged continued cooperation through timely and credible information.”

