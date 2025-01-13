Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The presence of police personnel was recorded at the national headquarters of Nigeria's main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, January 13.

Legit.ng reports that there is renewed tension at the national secretariat of the PDP as the party resumes from vacation on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The security agents' presence came about as Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye both lay claim to the position of the PDP national secretary and vowed to resume today, Monday, January 13.

As reported by Channels Television, there was a presence of police personnel at the PDP headquarters, along with some supporters of Messrs Anyawu and Okoye.

PDP crisis: Anyawu's supporters protest

Meanwhile, some supporters of Anyawu staged a protest at the entrance of PDP headquarters on Monday, January 13, chanting solidarity songs in support of the Imo-born politician.

Amidst the demonstration, the embattled national secretary drove into the premises and went straight into his office.

