FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was on Monday night, February 12, detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja following hours of interrogation linked to an alleged N432 billion corruption investigation.

El-Rufai, a senior figure in the African Democratic Congress, arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi around 10am after honouring an invitation from the anti-graft agency.

He was questioned over allegations contained in a 2024 report by the Kaduna state House of Assembly, which accused his administration of financial misconduct between 2015 and 2023.

A senior EFCC official confirmed that the investigation had been ongoing for months.

“The commission has been investigating him for about a year now. As a commission, we don’t just rush to invite suspects. Persons accused are always the last; that is after we might have done our investigation to an advanced stage,” the source said.

The official added,

“We are investigating him on the allegations against him by the Kaduna State Assembly.”

Asked whether El-Rufai would be released on Monday night, the source replied,

“He is still in our custody and wouldn’t be released today (Monday).”

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that the former governor honoured the invitation but declined to comment on the substance of the interrogation or next steps.

Assembly report alleges large-scale financial irregularities

The EFCC probe stems from findings by an ad hoc committee of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, which reviewed loans, contracts and financial transactions under El-Rufai’s eight-year tenure.

Presenting the report in 2024, the committee chairman, Henry Zacharia, alleged that several loans obtained by the state were either misapplied or diverted. The Speaker of the House, Yusuf Dahiru Leman, subsequently claimed that about N423 billion was siphoned during the period, leaving the state with a heavy debt burden.

The lawmakers recommended criminal investigation and prosecution of the former governor and some of his aides over alleged abuse of office, contract violations, diversion of funds, money laundering and reckless borrowing. Petitions were forwarded to both the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Beyond the headline figure, the report also referenced disputed payments and contracts exceeding N155 million, the alleged diversion of N1.37 billion meant for a light rail project and suspected laundering of N64.8 million by senior officials.

El-Rufai has repeatedly rejected the allegations, insisting they are politically motivated and maintaining that all loans were lawfully approved and deployed for infrastructure, education, healthcare and security.

FG files cybercrime charges

While EFCC questioning was ongoing, the federal government filed criminal charges against El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged unlawful interception of phone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The three-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, was filed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

Prosecutors alleged that El-Rufai admitted during a television interview on February 13, 2026, that he and others unlawfully intercepted Ribadu’s phone calls.

In one of the counts, the charge stated that El-Rufai “did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.”

No date had been fixed for his arraignment as of press time.

Television comments trigger security backlash

The charges followed El-Rufai’s appearance on ARISE TV, where he claimed he became aware of plans to arrest him through leaked conversations from the NSA’s phone.

“Ribadu made the call, because we listened to their calls. The government thinks that they are the only ones who listen to calls. But we also have our ways. He made the call, he gave the order that they should arrest me.

“That technically is illegal. I know, but the government does it all the time. They listen to our calls all the time without a court order. But someone tapped his phone and told us that he gave the order,” he said.

The remarks provoked strong reactions from security and political circles. Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, accused El-Rufai of attempting to inflame tensions and distract from corruption allegations in Kaduna State, describing the comments as an effort to “create political tension in the country”.

DSS reopens Dadiyata disappearance investigation

In a parallel development, the Department of State Services (DSS) reopened investigations into the 2019 disappearance of Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata, a government critic and lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma.

Security sources said El-Rufai and his sons were being probed in connection with the case. One source disclosed that the former governor’s passport had been seized at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to prevent foreign travel.

“The DSS has reopened the case of the 2019 disappearance in Kaduna of a renowned government critic, Abubakar Idris, better known as Dadiyata,” the source said.

Another official said investigators were reviewing social media posts made by El-Rufai’s sons following Dadiyata’s disappearance, adding that they would be invited for questioning.

El-Rufai has consistently denied any involvement, stating that he neither knew Dadiyata personally nor had a motive to target him.

Ribadu reacts to El-Rufai's accusation

