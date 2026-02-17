A tragic boat accident in Kebbi State has left 14 people dead, mostly women, after a wedding ceremony in Yauri Local Government Area

Governor Nasir Idris has described the incident as a painful tragedy, urging families to accept it as the will of Almighty Allah

The mishap, which occurred when an overloaded boat capsized, has once again drawn attention to recurring boat accidents in riverine communities of the state

The Kebbi State Government has expressed deep sorrow following a tragic boat accident in Yauri Local Government Area that has claimed the lives of 14 people, mostly women.

The incident occurred shortly after a wedding ceremony, throwing the state into mourning.

Kebbi State mourns tragic boat accident in Yauri as 14 lives are lost after a wedding ceremony.

Reports confirm that the accident took place at Gumbi village in Yauri LGA. The victims were part of a large group that had accompanied a bride to her husband’s home in Gwarzo village, Ngaski Local Government Area. The boat carrying them back reportedly capsized mid-journey.

Governor Idris commiserates with families

Governor Nasir Idris, popularly known as Kauran Gwandu, has commiserated with the bereaved families, the Yauri Emirate and residents of the area. He described the incident as a painful tragedy.

Represented at the funeral prayers by Yauri Local Government Chairman, Abubakar Shu’aibu, the governor urged the affected families to remain steadfast.

“I appeal to you to accept this incident in good faith, bearing in mind that nothing happens without the knowledge of our Creator,” Idris said. He added, “God does what He wants at the time He wants, and nobody has the right to question Him.”

Details of the boat accident

Providing details, Shu’aibu explained that the victims were returning from the wedding when the overloaded boat overturned, throwing passengers into the river.

“Over 100 people were on the boat when the accident occurred. Sadly, 14 people — 13 women and a child — lost their lives,” he said.

He confirmed that the deceased had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites, with prayers offered for their souls.

“We pray Allah (SWT) to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus. May He also grant the families and the entire Yauri Emirate the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Shu’aibu added.

Recurring boat accidents in Kebbi state

The tragedy has once again highlighted recurring boat accidents in riverine communities of Kebbi State, where water transportation remains a major means of travel, especially during social and economic activities.

The state government reiterated its sympathy with the people of Yauri and assured them of its support as they mourn one of the deadliest boat mishaps recorded in the area in recent times.

Overloaded boat capsizes in Gumbi village, highlighting recurring boat accidents in Kebbi riverine communities.

Boat accident in Yobe state leaves 25 dead

Legit . ng earlier reported that at least 25 people were confirmed dead and 14 others declared missing after a canoe accident in Yobe State.

The tragic incident occurred at about 7:48pm on Saturday in Nguru Local Government Area when a canoe carrying passengers capsized mid-journey.

Reports indicated that the canoe was conveying 52 passengers from Adiyani town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi town in Nguru LGA of Yobe State. Sources said the victims were returning from Adiyani town, where they had engaged in fishing, farming and other local business activities, before the vessel overturned.

