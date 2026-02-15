A Channels Television cameraman, Kani Ben, has died from injuries sustained in a tragic road accident in Bauchi State

The crash, which occurred on February 6, 2026, involved 13 journalists covering projects commissioned by the North East Development Commission

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed described Ben’s death as painful, commending his dedication and service to journalism

A cameraman with Channels Television, Kani Ben, has died following spinal cord injuries sustained in a road accident in Bauchi State.

Reports confirmed that Ben passed away at about 4:00 a.m. on Sunday at the Modular Theatre Complex of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), Bauchi, where he had been receiving treatment.

Journalists involved in Bauchi crash

Ben was among 13 journalists from different media organisations who were involved in the crash while covering the commissioning of projects by the North East Development Commission (NEDC). The victims sustained varying degrees of injuries, including head injuries, bruises and compound fractures.

The accident occurred on Friday, February 6, 2026, along the Yashi–Yelwan Duguri Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle conveying the journalists attempted to overtake a convoy when it veered off the road and somersaulted several times, throwing the occupants out.

Surgery and death

Ben, who was seated in the front of the vehicle, suffered severe spinal cord injuries. He underwent surgery a day after the crash but later died while receiving treatment. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s reaction

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the governor described the death as painful and heartbreaking.

Mohammed recounted the circumstances surrounding the accident, noting that despite efforts by medical personnel to save Ben’s life, he died in the early hours of Sunday. He said the late cameraman died in active service and remained committed to his professional duty of keeping Nigerians informed.

The governor commended Ben’s dedication, courage and sense of responsibility, which he said were evident until his last moments. He extended his condolences to the immediate family, the management and staff of Channels Television, the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the wider media community.

Solidarity with media community

Mohammed prayed for the repose of Ben’s soul and urged his family, friends and colleagues to find strength in this difficult time.

He added: “The Government of Bauchi State stands in solidarity with the media community at this difficult time and reassures all of its continued respect and support for journalists who risk their lives daily in the course of their duties.”

