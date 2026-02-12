Police seal Signatious Hotel following mysterious drowning of Mattias Airenekhueme during a pool party

Hotel manager, party organiser, and two friends arrested as investigations continue into Mattias' death

Father questions drowning narrative, citing unusual signs on son's body as autopsy awaited

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ajao Estate, Lagos State - Police operatives have sealed the Signatious Hotel in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State following the mysterious death of Mattias Airenekhueme at the facility.

The tragic incident occurred at the hotel on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Mattias was said to have gone to sell tickets and earn money at a pool party at the hotel before the tragedy occurred.

As reported by The Punch, a police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, on Thursday, February 12, 2026, confirmed that the hotel has been sealed by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

The police source said sealing the hotel is part of ongoing investigations to unravel the truth.

The source added that the organiser of the pool party had also been arrested, in addition to the arrest of the hotel manager and two of Mattias’ friends.

“The police have sealed the hotel pending an ongoing investigation into the incident. The organiser of the pool party is also currently in police custody.”

The deceased father, Henry Airenekhueme, narrated that one of Mattias’ friends, who took him to the hospital, claimed they had been sitting together with a lady before he briefly stepped away.

“He said when he returned about five minutes later and tried calling my son, there was no response. The lady told him my son had left the spot, but his phone was still there charging. While searching for him, they later found his body in the swimming pool.”

However, Airenekhueme raised an alarm over unusual physical signs on his son’s body.

“If he truly drowned, why was his stomach flat instead of swollen? And why was there foam coming out of his mouth and nose?”

He disclosed that an autopsy was being conducted to determine the exact cause of his son's death.

“An autopsy is being carried out by the police. We are waiting for the outcome.”

2 students die inside hotel pool

Recall that two Adekunle Ajasin University students died after a swimming pool incident at a hotel in Akungba-Akoko during matriculation celebrations.

Police confirmed that one student was initially revived at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

The Ondo State Police Command launched a discreet investigation and invited hotel and pool managers for questioning.

20-year-old Air Force cadet dies in hotel pool

Legit.ng also reported that Emmanuel Onyeomereneche, a 20-year-old cadet officer who died mysteriously in a hotel pool in Abia state, has been buried.

Photos of his burial surfaced on the social media platform X as mourners demanded a thorough investigation to uncover the mystery surrounding his death.

Reports disclosed that the officer was slated to graduate with his fellow cadets just weeks ago before his untimely demise.

Source: Legit.ng