Nigerian music star Kcee and his billionaire brother, Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-Money, have once again proven that charity truly begins at home.

The brothers recently returned to their hometown, Amamputu in Uli, where they unveiled the newly constructed road.

For years, residents reportedly struggled with a bad and nearly impassable road, especially during the rainy season.

Kcee and his brother E-Money construct 3.3km road in their hometown in Anambra.

Motorcycles were often the only means of transportation, while cars avoided the route entirely. For many, the road symbolised years of neglect and broken promises.

According to reports from the community, the road project is expected to improve access, boost local businesses, and make transportation easier for the five kindreds that make up Amamputu.

Many residents described the development as a “dream come true.”

Beyond the road construction, the brothers also used the opportunity to support the villagers directly.

They distributed 200 bags of 25kg rice to households across the community. In addition, several residents received financial assistance to support and grow their small businesses.

The road project is not the only development in the works. Shortly after the road was completed, the brothers also flagged off the reconstruction of a modern health centre in the village.

The proposed facility is expected to serve all five kindreds in Amamputu, a community that has reportedly lacked a functional health centre for years.

Residents recalled that the last time the facility was operational was during the tenure of former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, after which it gradually fell into disuse.

