A Nigerian postgraduate student, Hammed, has died in the UK after advanced cancer caused a sudden decline in his health

A GoFundMe launched for his treatment had been converted to a burial appeal after doctors declared him unfit to travel home

His passing had occurred days after another Nigerian, Chiowa Obeigbe, was found dead in his Gloucester apartment

A Nigerian postgraduate student, identified as Hammed, has died in the United Kingdom after a sudden decline caused by advanced cancer.

His passing became public after organisers of a GoFundMe appeal updated the campaign from a plea for medical assistance to a request for support to cover his burial in the UK.

Late Hammed was a native of Lagos with roots in Oyo state. Photo: Getty, GoFundMe

Source: Getty Images

Hammed, a 36-year-old Lagos native with roots in Ayete in Oyo state, travelled to Britain in September last year to begin a Master’s degree in Business and Management at the University of Plymouth, Punch reported.

Campaign organisers said he received a cancer diagnosis earlier this year but continued and reportedly completed his studies despite the toll on his physical and emotional wellbeing.

GoFundMe appeal updated for burial support

Mariam Ajibola and Mohammed Chaanda, who created the fundraiser on behalf of Piety Mosque, described him as the youngest of four children and the “joyful heart of his home”.

Their account indicated that his condition worsened sharply in recent weeks. Doctors later confirmed that he was too ill to be flown home to spend his final days with his family.

With repatriation ruled out, the organisers turned to the public for help in giving him what they called a dignified burial in the UK.

“We are raising funds to give Hammed a dignified burial,” the fundraiser stated.

The organisers noted that the contributions would reduce the financial pressure on the grieving family.

The campaign targeted about 5000 pounds to cover a 50-year lease on a burial plot, a coffin and related expenses. By Sunday, it had raised more than 6000 pounds and was temporarily paused.

Another Nigerian found dead in UK flat

Hammed’s death followed closely on the case of another Nigerian in the UK, Chiowa Obeigbe, who was found dead in his Gloucester apartment.

The discovery was announced by UK-based Nigerian Benjamin Kuti, known online as Oluomo of Derby. He posted a picture of Obeigbe’s driving licence and said the deceased had been undiscovered in the flat for five days.

Kuti appealed for help in locating Obeigbe’s relatives and said the man was believed to be from Imo State. He asked anyone with information to contact him so that arrangements could be made to return the body to Nigeria.

The Gloucester discovery occurred within forty-eight hours of a similar report involving a Nigerian truck driver in the United States, Bode Ologan, who was found dead inside a truck in Texas.

That incident was shared by a follower of the Lagos Reporters Facebook page who also sought assistance in tracing the man’s family.

Lady regrets returning to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady stated that she regrets moving back to Nigeria with her parents when she was a child.

According to photos she posted online, she and her parents lived abroad before they returned to Nigeria.

But she said her father died, and they had to move to Nigeria, but looking back, she cherished the life she had over there.

Source: Legit.ng