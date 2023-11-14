Joy Nsude, a Nigerian mother of two children, a male and a female, in the United Kingdom, has died in her residence Hartlepool

Nsude reportedly died on November 2 after speaking with her husband and many others on the phone

Her death was announced by a member of the Nigerian community in the UK, Ibironke Quadri, who added that the cause of her death was yet to be ascertain

Joy Nsude, a Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom (UK), was found dead in her home in Hartlepool shortly after she spoke with her husband and many others on the telephone.

The deceased was a mother of two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, Vanguard reported.

Ibironke Khadeejah Quadri, a member of the Nigerian community in the UK, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday, November 13, adding that the reason for her death was yet to be ascertained.

According to Quadri, Nsude was a student of International Management at Teesside University, Middlesbrough, before her death on November 2.

How Nigerian mother of two died in UK

She wrote:

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our esteemed member of Nigerian Society (Teesside University) Middlesbrough, United Kingdom, Joy Osunde, a student of International Management.

“She is a Mother of two children who are a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. She passed away in her apartment on the 2nd of November 2023, in Hartlepool in England after speaking to many people on phone including the husband while he was on his way to work on that fateful day.

“The cause of death is not yet reviewed. Justice Nwaru, the husband who is devastated at the moment, is soliciting for your kind and generous donations from friends, families, groups, institutions, associations to enable him to arrange her funeral.”

