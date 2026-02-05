Toheeb Omotayo Alimi awarded BOSAN Scholarship for academic excellence at the Lagos State University law faculty

Lagos State - The Lagos State University (LASU) best graduating law student, Toheeb Omotayo Alimi, has emerged as a recipient of the 2025 Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) Scholarship Award.

Alimi was the best graduating student in the Faculty of Law for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The scholarship award, which is valued at one million naira (₦1,000,000), is aimed at reversing the declining standards in legal education and professional practice in Nigeria.

“Beyond the financial support, the BOSAN Scholarship carries significant professional prestige. Beneficiaries are formally recognised as BOSAN Scholars, a distinction that confers honour not only within their universities and the Nigerian Law School, but throughout their future legal careers.”

The prestigious scholarship, instituted by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), targets exceptional law students at both university and Nigerian Law School levels.

The university management made this known in a statement issued via its social media page on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

“Following a rigorous national selection process, Alimi was named one of the successful awardees for 2025, a distinction that places him among Nigeria’s most promising emerging legal minds.

“According to the official award notification, the scholarship will be disbursed in two phases:

* ₦500,000 during his final year at the university

* ₦500,000 during his attendance at the Nigerian Law School.”

The formal award ceremony will take place on Saturday, 7th February 2026, at Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, off Ahmadu Bello Road, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

This will be during the 50th Anniversary Dinner of the Conferment of the Rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, congratulates Toheeb on this remarkable feat and wishes him more successes in his legal journey.

“For LASU, the recognition of Alimi represents a powerful affirmation of its commitment to producing legal professionals of exceptional quality and integrity. For the Nigerian legal profession, it signals a renewed investment in building a new generation of lawyers grounded in excellence, ethics, and service.”

LASU produces 10 first-class graduates at Law school

Recall that Lagos State University (LASU) law graduates shone like a million stars at the Nigerian Law School held its 2025 Call to Bar Ceremony in Abuja.

At least ten law graduates of Nigeria’s most sought-after university bagged first-class degrees at the 2025 Nigerian Law School.

LASU graduate of Common and Islamic Law, Lawal Maryam Abiodun, also emerged as the best female student at the Nigerian Law School.

