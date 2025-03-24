The UK government has released an update of the names of Nigerians who died and left estates in the United Kingdom

The families of the deceased are yet to claim their estates, and some of them died as far back as 20 years ago

The updated list comprises over 170 entries connected to African-born individuals, with Nigerians leading in numbers

The United Kingdom government has updated the names and information of persons who died in the country with unclaimed estates and wills.

In the updated list released on Monday, March 24, the UK government revealed that a total of 5,806 people from different countries died with no one to claim their properties.

Information from the UK government website showed that unclaimed estates have a 30-year time limit from the date of death before they are removed if no one comes forward to claim them.

The message on the UK govt website reads:

"The list is updated every working day and newly advertised estates appear at the top of the list. After one day of publication, new estates drop into the rest of the list in alphabetical order.

"Any estates where the Bona Vacantia division (BVD) no longer has an interest, for example, when a claim to an estate has been admitted, will be removed daily. Estates where the 30 year time limit from the date of death has expired are also removed.

The Bona Vacantia division (BVD) of the Government Legal Department administers the estates of people who die without blood relatives and without leaving a Will"

What to do if you have a claim

Those who wish to claim an estate from the list must provide proof of their relationship to the deceased.

The UK government stated:

"If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, such as a niece or nephew."

"In the absence of a valid or effective will, an intestate estate is distributed based on the following order of priority: first to the spouse or civil partner, followed by children, grandchildren, and further direct descendants; then to the deceased’s parents; full siblings or their children (nieces and nephews); half-siblings or their children; grandparents; uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins); and finally, half-uncles and half-aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood)."

Here is a list of dead Nigerians named in the updated list:

Julius Taiwo Akinyeye who died in 1995 from Ondo state

Julius Ajidahuan is a bachelor who died in 2009

Adenike Adebiyi who died in 2004

Akanni Jeremiah Adejumo died in 2017

Solomon Adekanmibi a bachelor who died in 2021

Richard Adesanya died in 2011

Ganiyu Akambi Aderinto died in 2016

Jeff Adhekeh died in 2021

Isaac Ademola Adio a bachelor who died in 2012

Full names of Nigerians who died with a will and left properties behind can be found here.

