The football community in the United Kingdom are currently mourning the passing away of a Nigerian player

The non-league player died in a hospital on Friday, February 6, after suffering a severe brain stem injury

His club side raised funds to try to ensure his family in Nigeria arrived before his death

A young Nigerian football player, Saburi Olayinka Adeniji, has passed away at the age of 22 on Friday, February 6.

Adeniji played for a Non-League side where he left fond memories in the hearts of former teammates, coaches and officials.

Kings Park Rangers FC have confirmed the death of the Nigerian player via their X handle. The statement read:

"It is with great sadness that we must announce our number 17 Saburi Adeniji ‘Ola’ passed away yesterday morning."

"He fought so hard to still be here for when his family arrived. His wife and daughter unfortunately arrived this morning, a day late. 💔"

"He will always be a King. He will always be loved. As a friend, as a dad as a husband, as a brother and as a son."

Cause of death revealed as clubs pay tribute

Kings Park Rangers have confirmed that Saburi Olayinka Adeniji died after suffering a severe brain stem injury.

Adeniji passed away at a hospital in Halstead, Essex, where he had been in intensive care since January 25.

According to The Sun, medical staff delayed switching off life support to allow his wife and child arrive to say their final goodbyes.

The club also launched a fundraising campaign, raising £16,000 of its £17,000 target to help cover expenses such as travel and accommodation. His family arrived only to find him dead, per The Mirror.

@EssexSenior said:

"Absolutely devastating news. Sending our deepest condolences to Saburi’s family, friends and everyone at the club. To hear his family missed him by just a day is truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Ola. 🕊️❤️"

@NonLeagueCrowd added:

"So sorry to read this - sincere condolences to family, friends and everyone at the club. Rest in Peace Ola and may family and friends find strength and courage at these most difficult of times. Thinking of you all and love to you all."

@stowtownfc added:

"Deepest condolences from everyone associated with Stowmarket Town Football Club."

@SohamTownRanger said:

"Everyone at Soham Town Rangers sends their deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with you all at this time. 💚"

@SWTFootballClub wrote:

"Sending our condolences to Ola's family and friends ❤️."

@RealSuffolkFC added:

"No words can numb the pain felt right now but from our club we pass on our condolences to everyone involved."

