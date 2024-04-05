Governor Malam Umar Namadi has suspended the Commissioner for Commerce, Alhaji Aminu Kanta

The Commissioner was suspended over the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for the Ramadan Iftar Feeding Programme

The Jigawa state Kanta's suspension takes effect immediately until the determination of the investigative committee

Dutse, Jigawa state - The Commissioner of Commerce, Alhaji Aminu Kanta, has been suspended pending an investigation into the Ramadan Iftar feeding programme in the Babura local government area of Jigawa state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim said Governor Umar Namadi ordered the suspension. He added that the suspension is with immediate effect.

Ibrahim disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, April, Daily Trust reports.

Why Jigawa commissioner was suspended

According to the SSG, Kanta was suspended for alleged involvement in the mismanagement of the Ramadan iftar feeding programme fund.

According to Leadership, he explained that the suspension is part of Governor Namadi’s commitment to ensure financial accountability and prudent management of public funds.

“The Governor directed the issuance of suspension in a letter, conveyed by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim.”

Ibrahim noted that the Commissioner’s suspension stands until the determination of the investigative committee set up by Governor Namadi to probe the allegation.

Governor approves N2.8billion for Ramadan Iftar

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Jigawa state government set aside N2.83 billion for a special Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast) feeding programme for the provision of meals for poor and vulnerable persons in the state.

According to the statement, the programme will be implemented through 609 feeding centres in Jigawa state, with a focus on providing three different food items to 182,700 poor and vulnerable people daily. Additionally, there will be dedicated feeding centres to be established at each of the state’s ten tertiary institutions.

The statement pointed out that the feeding programme would be implemented for three weeks and that approximately 3.8 million vulnerable persons would benefit from it throughout the Ramadan period.

