Jigawa Governor Umar Namadi uncovered mismanagement during a surprise visit to Ramadan feeding centres

The ₦4.8 billion programme, funded by the state and local governments, aims to provide meals to vulnerable residents

Namadi vowed to implement corrective measures and urged local authorities to improve monitoring

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, conducted an unannounced inspection of several Ramadan feeding centres in the Dutse Local Government Area on Tuesday, revealing instances of mismanagement and neglect in some locations.

While certain centres were praised for their efficient operations, others were found lacking in proper resource management and hygiene standards.

The governor has vowed to take corrective steps to rectify the corruption. Image: FB/Umar Namadi

Source: Twitter

Namadi pays unannounced visit to feeding centers

The Ramadan feeding initiative, approved by the State Executive Council, is a ₦4.8 billion project jointly funded by the state government (55%) and local governments (45%).

The programme is designed to provide meals to residents across all 287 wards in the state’s 27 local government areas, including vulnerable groups in rehabilitation centres, motor parks, and markets.

Governor Namadi’s visit aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the programme and ensure it meets its goal of supporting those in need during the holy month.

During his tour of centres in Dundubus, Karnaya, Gaci, and Limawa—areas located on the outskirts of Dutse—the governor expressed dissatisfaction with the irregularities he observed.

Billions were contributed by both state and local governments to organise the feeding programme. Image: FB/Umar Namadi

Source: Twitter

“I am disappointed, but not surprised, by the level of mismanagement and neglect I have seen today,” Namadi remarked.

“It is unacceptable that some individuals would seek to cheat and deprive our people of the benefits they deserve.”

The governor stressed the importance of transparency, fairness, and proper hygiene in the distribution of food. He urged those responsible for the lapses to take immediate corrective action.

Namadi also reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to ensuring that all feeding centres operate efficiently and treat beneficiaries with dignity and respect.

“Corrective measures will be implemented to enhance service delivery and address any identified gaps,” he assured.

Namadi called on local authorities and community leaders to step up their monitoring efforts to ensure the smooth execution of the programme. He reiterated that the welfare of Jigawa residents remains a top priority for his administration.

Atiku meets top APC governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi.

Atiku's visit on Tuesday, February 4, to the top All Progressives Congress (APC) governor was to condole him over the recent double deaths of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi and son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

Atiku prayed that Allah expands the deceased's grave and shine His light on their faces.

Muslim man slumps, dies while breaking Ramadan fast in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a tragic incident occurred in the Kutunku area of Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday, when a man identified as Abdulrasheed Usman reportedly slumped and died while breaking his Ramadan fast.

The event has left the community in shock and mourning.

According to an eyewitness, Suleiman Bala, the deceased was with three friends at the time of the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng