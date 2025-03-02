Kano State has allocated N8 billion for this year's Ramadan feeding programme to support vulnerable residents during the fasting period

Governor Yusuf appealed for more Saudi assistance, requesting projects like a psychiatric hospital and upgrades to the Displaced Children’s Camp

The governor urged traders to reduce food prices during Ramadan and encouraged citizens to support one another and promote peace throughout the season

Kano, Kano state—The Kano state Government has announced that N8 billion has been set aside to fund this year's Ramadan feeding initiative, which aims to assist vulnerable residents during the fasting period.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf revealed the figure on Friday during the official handover of 1,250 cartons of dates donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The event took place at the Coronation Hall within the Government House, Kano.

Speaking through the Secretary to the Kano state Government, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim, the governor expressed appreciation to Saudi authorities for their ongoing support, describing the donation as timely amid the current economic challenges.

"Ramadan this year is coming at a difficult period when Kano stands as a peaceful hub in northern Nigeria, and the growing population continues to increase demand on the state's resources," he noted.

Kano governor seeks more humanitarian projects

Governor Yusuf also appealed to the Saudi government to consider expanding its humanitarian assistance by establishing a psychiatric hospital in the state and refurbishing the Displaced Children’s Camp, to better support vulnerable groups.

He commended the longstanding partnership between Kano and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and pledged to deepen cooperation for the mutual benefit of both parties.

Officials laud Saudi Arabia's intervention

Also speaking at the event, the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Adamu Kibiya, praised the Kingdom for its continuous support and described Saudi Arabia as a global leader in humanitarian aid.

On his part, the Consul-General of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Adamawi, reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to extending further assistance to Kano state, The Punch reported.

He also commended Governor Yusuf’s administration for its development strides, particularly in health, education, and infrastructure.

As part of the distribution, the cartons of dates were shared among groups, including associations of persons with disabilities and Islamic scholars.

Gov Yusuf beg traders to cut the cost of commodities

In a related message to mark the beginning of Ramadan, Governor Yusuf called on traders and businesses across the state to consider reducing the prices of essential goods, Vanguard reported.

He encouraged residents to show compassion, particularly to the less privileged, and make the most of the season by supporting one another.

“Ramadan is a time of sacrifice and generosity. We must all play our part by promoting peace, helping those in need, and praying for continued blessings upon our state,” the governor added.

Sultanate council announces date for moon sighting

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Sultanate Council of Sokoto had urged Muslims in Nigeria to look for the new moon of Ramadan on Friday, February 28, 2025, which corresponds to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1446AH in the Islamic calendar.

This announcement was made in an official statement released on Thursday by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

