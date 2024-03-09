Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has announced a plan to feed 171,900 people daily, with a target of 5,157,000 throughout the month of Ramadan

The initiative aims to support the needy during the fasting period, in addition to provisions such as rice, maize, and spaghetti to be distributed to 150,000 households across the state

Governor Namadi also pledged to facilitate additional palliatives, promised by President Bola Tinubu, to alleviate prevailing hardships

Dutse, Jigawa state - The governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi, said the state government would feed 171,900 people daily during the month of Ramadan.

Governor Namadi said this at the flag-off of the distribution of palliatives to residents of Dutse, Jigawa, on Friday, March 8.

He said the state had a target of feeding 5,157,000 people throughout Ramadan, Daily Trust reported.

Ramadan feeding programme: 2 centres created in each ward

Governor Nnamadi said his government had created two centres for the programme in each electoral ward.

According to him, each centre was expected to feed at least 300 people daily, making a total of 171,900 per day in 573 centres.

He said the initiative was beyond feeding ordinary people at the public centres, adding that thousands of households were also being captured in the feeding programme.

Ramadan 2024 Why we created the feeding programme

Governor Namadi said the feeding programme was initiated to help the needy during the fasting period.

He also promised to facilitate another set of palliatives promised by President Bola Tinibu to the citizens of Jigawa.

He, therefore, reassured the citizens of the state of his administration’s commitment to catering for them, especially in the face of the prevailing hardship in the country.

Bags of rice, maize to be distributed to 150k households

Meanwhile, the Jigawa state commissioner for special duties, Auwalu Sankara, said a total of 150,000 bags of 25kg of rice, 150,000 bags of 25kg of maize and 100,000 cartoons of spaghetti would be distributed to 150,000 households.

Sankara said the state government had made provisions for 700,000 beneficiaries across the 27 local government areas of the state, with five people expected to benefit from each household.

