Umuahia, Abia state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Prince Paul Ikonne, has called on Abians to remain vigilant and continuously hold the government of Governor Alex Otti accountable, particularly over what he described as persistent financial inconsistencies and lack of transparency in the administration.

Prince Ikonne, who is the immediate-past executive secretary/chief executive officer of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), made this call while speaking on a monitored radio programme on Monday, February 9, in Abuja.

Prince Ikonne urges Abians to hold Governor Otti accountable for financial discrepancies in the state budget.

Source: Twitter

Photocopier machine: Controversy over N210m budget

The APC chieftain expressed deep shock over the alleged inclusion of ₦210 million in the Abia state budget, said to be earmarked for the purchase of a photocopier, an action the state government has since dismissed as a “typographical error.”

While debunking the allegation that the government budgeted N250 million for the purchase of a photocopier at its Lagos Liaison Office, through a statement by the State Ministry of Budget and Planning, Abia state government had described the claim as "misleading and the result of a formatting error in the 2026 budget document."

According to Ikonne, however, it is alarming that an administration led by a governor who prides himself on being a seasoned banker and former bank chief executive, with a lifetime background in finance, accounting, and figures, would repeatedly commit such grave “errors” in public financial documents.

“This is exactly how Abia's money is written off. If Abians had not paid attention and raised questions, this whopping sum would have quietly disappeared,” Ikonne stated.

He further questioned how a government that constantly parades itself as being run by technocrats could be making such random and costly mistakes, recalling a previous incident where about ₦1.2 billion was reportedly marked as a typographical error for the purchase of Hilux vehicles.

Abia's 2026 budget: APC chieftain raises concerns

Prince Ikonne raised concerns about other budgetary figures that Abians may not have noticed throughout the two and a half years of Governor Otti’s administration, warning that what has come to light may only be a fraction of deeper financial irregularities.

"The Otti administration is fast gaining notoriety for financial inconsistencies, padding, and attempts to siphon the common patrimony of Ndi Abia under the guise of errors,” he said.

Ikonne wondered how ₦210 million and ₦12 million could be mistaken for each other, further querying what kind of photocopier would even cost ₦12 million. Drawing a practical comparison, he noted that business centres along Pound Road in Aba, where large volumes of documents are handled daily, do not operate photocopiers anywhere near that cost, let alone a government liaison office with minimal paperwork.

Alex Otti govt accused of being insensitve

He accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of Abia’s residents, with huge amounts of money being received from the federal government as a result of the policy of President Bola Tinubu.

The APC chieftain also questioned the fate of the already presented and passed budget, asking how such glaring discrepancies would now be reconciled as implementation commences.

He further expressed concern over major projects allegedly funded with enormous sums, including claims that about ₦100 billion has been spent on smart schools that are yet to be seen, as well as the controversial ₦7 billion recreational centre, which he described as existing largely on social media.

Prince Paul Ikonne raised over a questionable ₦210 million photocopier budget amid accusations of financial mismanagement.

Source: Twitter

Alex Otti accused of disobeyng Tinubu Supreme Court ruling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Prince Ikonne accused Governor Otti of deliberately undermining local government autonomy in defiance of President Tinubu and the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

Ikonne alleged that the Abia governor was working to alter existing laws or introduce fresh ones that would allow continued control of local government funds by the state government.

He spoke during an appearance on Television Continental’s Politics Tonight, where he linked Otti’s actions to what he described as a broader resistance by some governors to comply with constitutional provisions.

