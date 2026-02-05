PETROAN criticised comments attributed to the NNPC GCEO on the Port Harcourt Refinery

The association says over $1.5 billion was spent on rehabilitating the refinery before its shutdown

PETROAN argued that private refineries cannot replace government responsibility for public assets

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has criticised recent comments credited to the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, in which he reportedly said the national oil company does not have the capacity to operate the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Ojulari reportedly described the re-operationalisation of the state-owned refinery as a “waste of resources”, a comment PETROAN described as "unreasonable and unacceptable".

Ojulari, who spoke during a fireside chat titled Securing Nigeria’s Energy Future at the Nigeria International Energy Summit 2026, on Wednesday, February 4, admitted that the national oil company does not have the financial and human resources to revive the moribund refineries.

In a statement shared with Legit.ng, PETROAN’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr Joseph Obele, said the remarks were troubling and raised concerns about accountability and the management of public assets.

Dr Obele, who teaches Energy Marketing at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, said it was disturbing that the head of the national oil company suggested that NNPC lacked the capacity to operate refineries profitably, despite significant public funds having been invested in rehabilitation.

Over $1.5 billion spent: PETROAN demands accountability

He noted that more than $1.5 billion was reportedly spent on revamping the Port Harcourt Refinery, which resumed operations in November 2024 but was shut down again in May 2025 over alleged financial losses.

The PETROAN spokesperson said Nigerians deserve clarity on how such a major investment was handled, including who approved the spending, supervised the rehabilitation work, and certified the refinery’s restart.

“If NNPC truly lacks the capacity to run refineries profitably, then Nigerians have a right to know who advised the investment, who supervised the process, and who benefited from the contracts,” Obele said.

He added that public institutions should not dismiss a multi-billion-dollar national asset as a failed project without proper audits or accountability.

Comment on the success of Dangote refinery

Dr. Obele also reacted to Ojulari’s remark that Nigerians should be thankful for having the privately owned Dangote Refinery.

The PETROAN spokesperson argued that the success of a private enterprise cannot replace government responsibility.

While acknowledging the strategic importance of the Dangote Refinery, he said NNPC manages national assets on behalf of citizens and should not rely on private investments to justify shortcomings in public sector operations.

According to him, repeated public admissions of failure by NNPC leadership could undermine investor confidence, weaken Nigeria’s energy security, and reverse progress on domestic refining, fuel price stability, and job creation.

He further criticised remarks suggesting there was no urgency to restart the Port Harcourt Refinery because the Dangote Refinery is currently meeting national demand, describing such a position as unacceptable.

Ojulari should be removed if... - PETROAN

Dr Obele warned that continued shutdown of the refinery could lead to deterioration of installed equipment, including rust and corrosion, which may eventually render the rehabilitation effort ineffective.

He disclosed that PETROAN plans to engage civil society organisations and other stakeholders to explore legal options, including calling for the removal of the NNPC GCEO, if the Port Harcourt Refinery does not resume operations on or before March 1, 2026.

Why govt must rehabilitate refineries – PETROAN

Legit.ng reported that PETROAN had earlier advised the federal government rehabilitate the three moribund state-owned refineries — the Warri, Kaduna and Port Harcourt Petroleum Refineries.

Obele argued that these three refineries are important to the country’s energy security and economy, and must not be abandoned.

He stressed that the brief return of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery had a positive impact on surrounding communities, with increased business activities and employment opportunities, particularly for youths, recorded within the first six months.

