Uproar has trailed the reports of people in North Korea, including schoolchildren, being executed for watching foreign TV shows such as Netflix hit series Squid Game and listening to South Korean K-pop, according to testimonies released by Amnesty International.

According to the rights group, it interviewed 25 North Korean escapees, who revealed that consuming or distributing South Korean dramas and music is treated as a serious crime under Kim Jong-un’s regime.

The testimonies claimed that watching shows like Squid Game or sharing South Korean content has led to public executions in multiple provinces.

Some interviewees said students were among those killed, while others were sentenced to years in labour or re-education camps.

According to the escapees, the punishment often depends on wealth and connections, with poorer citizens facing harsher penalties, while wealthier families allegedly bribe officials to avoid prosecution.

Under North Korea’s 2020 Anti-Reactionary Thought and Culture Act, South Korean media is labelled “rotten ideology.” Those caught watching it face up to 15 years of forced labour, while distributors risk death sentences.

What Are Nigerians Saying About North Korea’s Harsh Punishment?

The reports have since sparked reactions from many Nigerians as many expressed gratitude over the freedom of choice in the country while criticising the Korean government's action.

karenblqk commented:

"Why isn’t trump intervening there."

maclean_btc commented:

"Na only this Man & Putin make me realize say naija is the best country in the world."

kyrian______ said:

"Omo make we hold tinubu tight o enh!!!"

i_am_hayoolar commented:

"Somebody should define execute for me again e don tey wey leave school😢must not be what I am thinking."

beenaturalhoneyng commented:

"I don't know if this is really true cuz it's the Western media saying this....But if it's true ahhhhh ko ni da fun Kim Jong Un."

buik.e77 said:

"North Korea has very strict laws against foreign media (especially South Korean movies, dramas, and K-pop). People caught distributing or smuggling foreign content have reportedly faced severe punishments, including prison and, in some cases, execution."

ejaitamajomi reacted:

"Abeg all dose Korean series when we deh watch nah this North Korea deh act am? or nah the other side of Korea when their head deh okay?cos I am not understanding oh."

