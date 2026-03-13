Tunji Olowolafe Foundation has launched the Gbemisola Olowolafe Miva Scholarship, targeting Nigerian students

The ₦1 billion initiative that will fund the university education of 1,000 Nigerian students at Miva Open University over five years

The fully funded programme aims to support talented Nigerian students with limited resources through higher education.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Tunji Olowolafe Foundation has introduced the Gbemisola Olowolafe Miva Scholarship, a major educational programme backed by a N1 billion commitment over five years.

The initiative will fully fund the university education of 1,000 Nigerian students at Miva Open University.



Source: UGC

The scholarship was announced by Tunji Olowolafe, Chairman of Deux Project Limited and founder of the foundation, to mark the first anniversary of the passing of his wife, Gbemisola Olowolafe. The programme is dedicated to preserving her legacy and passion for education.

Fully Funded Access to Higher Education

The Gbemisola Olowolafe Miva Scholarship is structured as a fully funded undergraduate programme aimed at eliminating financial obstacles that prevent capable Nigerian students from pursuing higher education.

Under the scheme, the foundation will pay the complete tuition fees for 1,000 students studying at Miva Open University during the five-year period.

By removing the burden of tuition costs, the initiative seeks to give academically talented but financially disadvantaged students the opportunity to obtain quality university education.

According to the foundation, the scholarship reflects the ideals that Gbemisola Olowolafe championed during her lifetime—especially her belief that education should serve as a pathway to opportunity for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Honouring a Legacy of Compassion and Opportunity

Announcing the programme on his LinkedIn page, Tunji Olowolafe said the scholarship was created to continue his late wife’s legacy of generosity and commitment to education.

He explained that she saw education as a powerful equaliser capable of transforming lives when made accessible to all.

By supporting 1,000 students through their university education, he said the foundation hopes to ensure that her values of compassion, excellence and service are reflected in the achievements of future graduates.



Source: Getty Images

Olowolafe also urged Nigerian students who possess strong ambition but lack financial resources to apply for the opportunity, noting that the application process is already open.

The foundation added that its broader initiatives focus on education, empowerment and community development, with the goal of creating lasting impact by investing in the country’s next generation of leaders.

Miva Open University is a technology-driven institution that offers flexible undergraduate programmes, allowing students across Nigeria and beyond to access higher education through digital learning platforms.

Google opens application for startups

Legit.ng earlier reported that Google opened applications for the 10th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.

The programme is aimed at supporting technology startups leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The 12-week hybrid programme, which runs until March 18, 2026, is targeted at Series A startups across Africa building AI-first solutions, offering access to technical support, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng