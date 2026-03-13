Zenith Bank Plc hosted an International Women's Day seminar in Lagos

The event brought together leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to promote women’s empowerment.

The event featured speeches from Adaora Umeoji, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Zenith Bank Plc hosted an International Women’s Day seminar in Lagos, bringing together leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs to celebrate women’s empowerment and leadership.

The event, held on Monday, March 9, 2026, at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, was themed “Take It, You Own It.”

The theme aligns with the global International Women's Day message “Give to Gain,” which highlights the need to intentionally invest in women to drive sustainable social and economic progress.

Zenith Bank message for women

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji, in her welcome remarks, spoke on the bank’s commitment to creating platforms that encourage women to step forward confidently and take ownership of opportunities.

She noted that institutions must create enabling environments while women must also boldly claim their value and leadership positions.

The well-attended seminar was anchored by Master of Ceremony Mojibade Sosanya, popularly known as Mojibadeshow, who kept the audience engaged throughout the programme.

The event featured a diverse lineup of speakers, panelists, and performers, combining serious discussions, inspiration, and entertainment.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, was represented at the event by Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wife of the President’s Chief of Staff.

Delivering the message on behalf of the First Lady, she stated that empowering women should not be seen as charity but as a strategic investment in national development.

Also the keynote address delivered by Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State stressed on the importance of education, mentorship, and leadership development for young women.

Another keynote address was delivered by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and former member of the House of Representatives of Nigeria.

She spoke about resilience, global opportunities, and the importance of women supporting one another across industries and borders.

Creative entrepreneur and photographer TY Bello also delivered a talk focused on identity, purpose, and the importance of women embracing their unique calling.

Glitz and glamour at Zenith Bank event

Beyond the discussions, the event also featured entertainment performances. Comedian Chigul delivered a lively comedy performance that brought humour and excitement to the audience.

Towards the end of the event, award-winning singer Teni thrilled attendees with an energetic live performance.

Participants were also treated to refreshments and curated gift bags, creating a celebratory experience for attendees.

For many participants, the seminar provided an opportunity not only to listen to inspiring stories but also to network with professionals from different sectors and exchange ideas on advancing women’s leadership in Nigeria.

Over the years, Zenith Bank’s International Women’s Day seminars have grown into one of the notable corporate platforms for conversations around gender equality and professional development in Nigeria.

This year’s edition continued that tradition by bringing together influential voices across business, governance, and the creative industry to reinforce a clear message: women should step forward boldly, seize opportunities, and take ownership of their role in shaping the future.

