Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq visits President Tinubu after deadly terrorist attack in Kwara State

At least 75 local Muslims killed in tragic assault by suspected Boko Haram faction

President Tinubu approves deployment of army battalion for counter-offensive operations in the region

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, February 5. The governor arrived at the state house at about 05:00 pm.

The meeting between the governor and the president came after some suspected terrorists killed about 100 people in communities within the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to The Punch, some suspected gunmen, suspected to be members of the Boko Haram faction, attacked the Worro and Nuku villages in Kaiama. The assailants killed residents, burned homes, shops and the palace of the traditional ruler.

Governor AbdulRazaq visits Kaiama

Before his visit to the presidential villa, Governor AbdulRazaq had earlier visited the communities and sympathised with the people at the palace of Alhaji Omar Mu'azu (Bagidi Kiyaru IV), the Emir of Kaiama.

Speaking after the visit, the governor said:

"At least 75 local Muslims were massacred in cold blood simply for refusing to surrender to extremists who preached a strange doctrine. I condemn the attack and share in the grief of the community. His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate deployment of an army battalion to prosecute counter-offensives codenamed ‘Operation Savannah Shield’ in the area to flush out the terrorist elements and prevent further attacks on our citizens."

The governor's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Mobolaji Alausa urged governors to prioritise intelligence:

"It shouldn’t take tragedy before leadership shows up. Governance shouldn’t be about arriving after a disaster with sirens and cameras; it should be about preventing the disaster in the first place. Nigerian governors must prioritise intelligence, community safety, and early intervention over reactive visits and empty optics. It’s becoming a normal occurrence that people are being terrorised and killed. How do we stop it from happening?"

Babatunde Paul mourned:

"Accept my condolences your Excellency, and may God continue to fight the battles and grant our security men more victories in combating the insurgencies in Kwara state and Nigeria in general."

Chief lamented the absence of peace in the state:

"So you removed 100 people, or are those ones not people? See what you have done to the state where I grew up. From patigi to ilorin to offa, it was always peace. If nothing at least there was peace in the state."

Muhammad Jamiu sympathised with the people:

"Thank you for standing with the people of Kaiama in this painful moment. The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with the families affected by this senseless violence. I appreciate the swift action being taken to protect our communities and restore peace."

