A recent video of content creator Ashmusy has drawn attention from her fans, who raised questions about her appearance

In the video, she was playing basketball wearing a short white skirt that revealed part of her hips

Her fans laughed and questioned her doctor, sparking discussions about BBL procedures among viewers

Nigerian skit maker Ashmusy, whose real name is Amarachi Amusi, got fans talking after a recent video of her new look surfaced online.

The controversial philanthropist was seen playing basketball on the field, accompanied by someone who was talking to her.

Reactions trail Ashmusy’s recent video as fans question her look. Photo credit@ashmusy

Source: Instagram

She wore a short white skirt, a black sleeveless top, and white sneakers as she showed off her skills.

However, while displaying her moves, her skirt revealed part of her hips, prompting fans to question her BBL.

One hip appeared slightly bigger than the other, which became more obvious because of the skirt’s length. Someone with her praised her look, saying she was “dripping in all the right places.”

Reactions trail Ashmusy’s new video

Reacting, a man known as Kelly Bonito asked where she found the medical practitioner who worked on her hips. He also asked why one of her hips seemed to be falling, claiming the doctor “did rubbish” on her.

Fans ask Ashmusy question over her new look. Photo credit@ashmusy

Source: Instagram

His comment sparked more reactions from fans, many of whom shared their opinions about the content creator.

Some joked that her lip was “leaking” and argued that what she had was not a BBL but a “BBN.” They advised women to maintain their figure through exercise rather than undergoing BBL, which could go wrong.

Another fan noted that Ashmusy isn’t even 40, yet the body part that was operated on seemed to be sagging.

Recall that a few days ago, social media was abuzz with the sad news of a woman who passed away due to complications from BBL surgery.

The incident sparked uproar, with many warning women against undergoing the procedure. However, a medical doctor stated that BBL is safer than having a C-section.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Ashmusy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@nelsonbrown787 commented:

"This one yansh don go one side wahala."

@gnexweb reacted:

"This one done go. The Sweat is dripping and the yanch is leaking."

@ig_moni211 shared:

"One side big pass the other side. This one no be BBL na BBN."

@flady_xo wrote:

"This is the body shaming we are talking about!!! What does her hips got to do with anything now?"

@pretty_abikeadee shared:

"Una never even reach 40, everywhere don burst, BBL lanje lowo bayi oju gbogbo yin mabo.'

Ashmusy shares how much she makes

Meanwhile, in 2023, Legit.ng reported that Ashmusy shared how much money she makes. In a video, the skit maker and influencer claimed that her monthly income range is N5m to N65m.

The skit maker added that for any man to sort her bills, he has to spend up to N20m before she can value his input.

Source: Legit.ng