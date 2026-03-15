The MD of the NPA received the Outstanding Agency of the Year 2025 Award from Champions Newspapers at its 2025 awards ceremony in Lagos

Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho received the award in recognition of the agency’s contributions to Nigeria’s maritime and trade growth

The NPA used the opportunity to highlight achievements, including improved port efficiency, contributing to trade surpluses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, was today honoured with the Outstanding Agency of the Year Award 2025 by Champions Newspaper at its 2025 Awards ceremony held in Lagos.

The Managing Director, who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, described the award as recognition of his vigorous leadership in implementing smart initiatives that align with the NPA’s vision to become the Maritime Logistics Hub for Sustainable Port Services in Africa.

NPA Bags Outstanding Agency of the Year Award 2025 as Port Reforms Boost Nigeria’s Trade

Source: UGC

Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, the Authority’s Spokesman, highlighted the invaluable support of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, which has been instrumental in achieving these remarkable successes. Key highlights include:

Sustained port efficiencies contributing to Nigeria’s year-on-year trade surplus of ₦7.5 trillion and ₦6.7 trillion in Q2 and Q3 2025 (per NBS and NESG reports), driven mainly by exports via NPA platforms.

Successful execution of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy for crude and petroleum product sales in Naira, saving billions in FOREX, enhancing energy security, improving trade balance, and creating jobs.

Completion of Nigeria’s membership in the International Port Community System Association (IPCSA), paving the way for the National Single Window (NSW) project.

Technical guidance enabling a significant rise in transhipment cargo at Lekki Deep Seaport, serving landlocked neighbours and recovering cargo lost to competing ports.

Pioneering election of a Nigerian agency as President of the Port Management Association of West & Central Africa (PMAWCA) since 1972, with Dr. Dantsoho also leading PAPC, boosting Nigeria’s diplomatic standing and securing re-admission to IMO Category C.

These successes position NPA to deliver major 2025 projects, including the $1 billion reconstruction of Tincan Island Port Complex, rehabilitation of key ports, new deep-seaport developments, and eco-friendly operations.

Champions Newspaper conferred the award in appreciation of NPA’s pivotal role as a leading trade facilitation platform driving national economic prosperity through Nigeria’s maritime endowments.



Source: UGC

President Tinubu honours Dantsoho with top award

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dantsoho received national recognition at the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS).

Dantsoho was presented with the Award for Excellence in Maritime Infrastructure Modernisation and Global Competitiveness.

The presidential award recognises public officials who demonstrate exceptional service and impact in the maritime sector.

Source: Legit.ng