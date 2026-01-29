U.S. government emphasizes commitment to advancing religious freedom in Nigeria

Joint Working Group launched to tackle violence and enhance security for vulnerable communities

Collaboration aims for a safer Nigeria where all citizens can practice their faith freely

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States government said its committed to advancing religious freedom and protecting Christians and other vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

The U.S said it launched a Joint Working Group with Nigeria in Abuja last week to address President Trump’s Country of Particular Concern designation.

US-Nigeria alliance aims for safer religious practices. Photo credit: @USinNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Joint Working Group is to work on reducing violence, strengthening security, and holding perpetrators accountable.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria said the both contries are working together towards a safer future where all Nigerians can practice their faith freely.

This was contained in a post shared via its X handle @USinNigeria on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

“The United States is committed to advancing religious freedom and protecting Christians and other vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

“Last week in Abuja, the U.S. and Nigeria launched a Joint Working Group to address President Trump’s Country of Particular Concern designation by reducing violence, strengthening security, and holding perpetrators accountable.

“Together, we are working towards a safer future where all Nigerians can practice their faith freely.”

Nigerians react to US fresh message to Christians

@WhispersAfrica5

Finally some decisive action! President Trump's CPC designation pushed this forward, and I'm glad to see concrete steps like the Abuja launch. Protecting vulnerable Nigerians, especially Christians facing violence, matters. Well done!

@winner2882

I trust America more than any other country in this world. Especially, the present president, Donald Trump. He is active and very decisive. I thank America for all they do to make the world a safer place. Thank you also for coming out boldly to protect Christains and the vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

@aduwolufemi

The United States deserves appreciation for its principled engagement with Nigeria, promoting religious freedom, strengthening security cooperation and upholding accountability in pursuit of a safer, more tolerant society for all.

@Grateful_Haroon

We welcome the support of the United States to defeat any group, under any disguise, that seeks to disrupt Nigeria. Thank you.

@chris34887

If not that we voice out Nigeria never wanted the world to notice the jihadist going on in Nigeria, USA government should understand that Nigeria islamic government are the one waging jihadist.

US and Nigeria launch joint working group for religious freedom and security. Photo credit; Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

Alleged Christian genocide: Trump admits Muslims also klled

Recall that Trump acknowledged that Muslims are also victims of violence in Nigeria during a New York Times interview.

The American President has previously focused on Christian victims in Nigeria's ongoing conflicts

Trump asserts that Christians remain the primary victims despite acknowledging broader religious violence.

Alleged Christian genocide: US Congressman meets Ribadu

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian government delegation, led by Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, landed in the United States.

The Ribadu-led delegation met with US Congressman Riley M. Moore over the alleged persecution of Christians and the ongoing terrorist threats in Nigeria.

The US Congressman shared details of the meeting that was held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

