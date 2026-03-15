A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom (UK) showed how her friend was rescued after he was stuck in an elevator

She shared that such a thing could never happen in Nigeria, as she shared how long it took the rescue officials to arrive

Her video went viral and many people who saw the video shared their thoughts on the lady's friend's situation and rescue process

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared what happened after her friend got stuck in an elevator.

She narrated how her friend's husband named Uche was stuck in an elevator, and they quickly called 999.

A lady in UK shows how long friend got stuck in elevator before he was rescued. Photo: @lamicouture_uk

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @lamicouture_uk, the lady said that it took only two minutes for the authorities to come and rescue him.

She captioned her video:

"Almost midnight here in the UK, and my friend’s husband got stuck in the elevator. We didn’t know what to do, so we dialed 999. Honestly, within two minutes, help was already here.

"The way they rushed in with their tools, you could see how serious they take people’s safety. Before we could process what was happening, they had opened the elevator and brought him out safely.

"Moments like this really make you appreciate the system here. Truly grateful."

She added in the comments:

"They have been calling us since last night to know if we are okay."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to UK-based man's resue from elevator

Kay_Kay said:

"in Banana Island the most expensive city in nigeria, people were stock in the lift for 2 days."

Ade said:

"Come on, please you should always be positive....you may say can not but don't say can never!"

Young'sugar'Dad

"Are you guys that cool by addressing your friend's husband by his name uche."

Mr cruise said:

"how much do u pay them? because u must pay for workmanship Nd fuel money."

shes_motunrola said:

"Sorry sis, my name is Ola. Please can you help me with the contact number of the tallest rescue team he’s so cute."

Don Figer said:

"Same happened to me in hospital and they came and let us out in few minutes."

Ehikioya J said:

"The way they will be doing the job with so much smile will make you feel like they were waiting for the call."

Mr. Light said:

"It’s free over here to use hospital, fire services, ambulance services, and the police bro. If you see where helicopter air ambulance Dey fly come meet only one person in medical emergency it’s then you will realize Naija can’t ever be good."

A Nigerian lady in UK shows how friend was rescued after being stuck in elevator. Photo: @lamicouture_uk

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng