Ibadan, Oyo State - Mustapha Iskil Gbolahan, a snake expert popularly known as Arojinle, has shared tips on using rat glue boards to catch snakes in homes.

Legit.ng reports that in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Arojinle explained that using rat glue boards (or specialised snake glue traps) to catch snakes indoors, as long as they are used carefully and placed correctly.

A conservationist focused on wildlife, Arojinle, highlights how to non-lethally catch a snake in your room or home in Nigeria.

Catch snakes non-lethally in your house

Responding to a social media user who reported a snake allegedly living in her kitchen for months, Arojinle, a known advocate for snake protection, said he provides free snake removal services in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Arojinle explained via X with an accompanying image of a sticky rat gum:

Buy three or four rat glue boards. Open and arrange them together. Check the image for example of how I arranged two boards. The number you'll need depends on the length of the snake. Put one or two eggs in the middle of the board. The snake may come looking for the eggs if it's hungry. If you're lucky, the board may catch a rat that will now attract the snake. Once the snake gets to the board, it will get trapped. Grind and sprinkle sulfur on the floor of your kitchen, around where you see the snake most. Ensure that the sulfur doesn't touch any food or plate. It is toxic to humans if inhaled or ingested. This point is tricky. The snake might have attempted to leave without being able to do so, because you have closed all doors and exits. If there's a way you can open your door or create an exit, the snake may leave. It is a tricky choice because the exit point can also serve as an entry point for other rodents or even snakes.

Legit.ng recalls that lately, snakes have become a trending topic on Nigeria’s social media.

African singer Ifunanya “Nanyah” Nwangene, a former contestant on The Voice Nigeria, died on Saturday, January 31, 2026, after suffering a snakebite, igniting renewed worries about snake safety, particularly in residential areas.

Rising Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwagene dies after being bitten by a snake in Abuja.

Nwangene was sleeping in her apartment in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja when she was awoken by a pain in her leg, her friend told BBC Africa.

Nwangene, a soprano singer with the Amemuso Choir, passed away at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abuja.

The choir confirmed her death in a statement posted on its Instagram page by music director Sam Ezugwu.

