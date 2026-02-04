Dr. Amani-Hamman warns against outdated snakebite first aid methods like tying the limb

Gombe State - The Medical Director of the Snakebite Treatment and Research Hospital, Kaltungo, Gombe State, Dr Nicholas Amani-Hamman, said tying the affected limb with pieces of cloth after a snakebite is dangerous and outdated.

Amani-Hamman warned against the use of razor blades or sharp objects to extract supposed poison.

According to Amani-Hamman, such actions are injurious and could reduce a victim’s chances of survival.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while reacting to the tragic death of singer Ifunanya Nwangene in Abuja.

The medical director said first aid response is critical in snakebite cases, and the person should be told not to use the limb that is affected, not to tie the place.

Amani-Hamman reiterated the danger of tying the affected limb, saying:

“Tying a piece of cloth will localise venom in the affected part. It may block the blood supply in that particular region. Venom travels very fast; the venom is already moving around.”

The expert also dismissed concerns about intravenous fluids, stating that “Drip can’t worsen the condition; it doesn’t have adverse effects.”

Speaking further, he said snakebite victims should avoid activities that could increase their heart rate.

“Patients are advised not to cross a river. The reason is that when you cross a river, naturally, your heart rate increases, no matter how small the river is, and the venom will spread very fast."

Amani-Hamman warned victims against self-diagnosis after a snakebite.

“We advise that when someone is bitten and is unsure what it is, the person should come to the hospital so that we can confirm it.”

FCTA lists things to do after a snakebite

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) outlines four critical steps for survivors after a snakebite incident.

The FCTA disclosed that antivenom supplies are fully stocked and accessible in government-owned hospitals and health centres.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said early administration of antivenom is vital, but does not guarantee full recovery.

Source: Legit.ng