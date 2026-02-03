As Nigerians continue to mourn the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who died after being bitten by a snake, a snake expert has challenged an herbalist

As Nigerians continue to mourn the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who was killed after being bitten by a snake, a snake expert has openly challenged an herbalist who made a controversial statement about a specific type of plant that is allegedly capable of killing snakes.

The herbalist had taken to his media page to say openly that everything has a repellent, and so snakes also have repellents, while naming a leaf he believes can kill snakes.

Snake expert challenges herbalist

The herbalist, @HerbalistChief, wrote on his social media page:

"Someone also said snakes do not have any repellents."

"Every living thing on earth has something it dislikes that repels it—snakes are no exception."

"There are plants that, when planted at home, will make a snake die instantly if it crawls over them."

After mentioning the name of the alleged leaf that could make a snake die instantly if it crawled over it, a snake expert responded and dismissed the herbalist’s claims.

The snake expert, @arojinle1, quoted the herbalist’s controversial statement and challenged him to a bet using his snake. He asked the herbalist to find the said plant, as he was ready to use his ball python to verify the claims, while also offering a reward if the snake died after crawling over the leaf. If it didn’t, the herbalist would lose.

The snake expert wrote:

"Bàbá, I was the one that said it. None of the plants repel snakes."

"To show that I'm ready to put my money where my mouth is, I'm throwing an open challenge of 10 million to you or anyone."

"✓ We'll both keep 10M each in escrow here on Twitter."

"✓ You'll name the plant."

"✓ We will get the plant, and I'll put my ball python on the plant for minutes."

"✓ Whoever wins earns the 20M reward."

"I enjoy some of your contents, but I have to talk about this one as it affects lives. There is NO plant on earth that will make a snake die instantly."

The statement of the snake expert immediately caught people’s attention, and many took to the comment page to react to it.

Reactions as snake expert dares herbalist

@OsokoOluwasegun shared:

"Chiefherbal go soon come with stories now it's about time."

@ODUNADEH said:

"They should just leave this issue and listen to how to get rid of snakes in our homes with previous guidelines."

@MontserratUser wrote:

"Why must it be ball python? Can’t other species of snake be use."

@JumaCJ1 shared:

'I'll be the umpire. Deposit your bets with me to be handed over to the winner."

@BenYousef_E added:

"10m? Money dey for this snake business (wildlife) ooo. You no need lawyer abbi content writer or jamajama guy?"

@Asani_Alimi wrote:

"Emi gan ti mi o se wildlife gan, I know say there’s no plant that can kill snakes instantly, if it’s to prevent it from closer to house, we fit say them dey talk that one for our ears."

@obasitwins shared:

"Make that broz sha no put him money , be like he no know say u and snake be family."

@moyoayo said:

"I used to believe the nonsense until I killed a snake behind the ewe taba plant we planted to repel snakes."

