Ifunanya Nwangene: 3 Ways to Prevent Snake Bite By Traditionalist

Olúwo Jògbòdó Ọ̀rúnmìlà, an Ifa priest and popular Babalawo, has reacted to the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who died of a snake bite on Saturday, 31 January 2026. The herbalist in an interview with Legit.ng, narrated three ways to prevent oneself from snake bites.

Ifunanya Nwangene died after a snake bite. She passed away on Saturday, 31 January 2026, at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, after reportedly not receiving sufficient antivenom in time.

Confirming her death, the Amemuso Choir, where Nwangene performed, described her as a promising talent whose life was cut short. “We regret to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano, Ifunanya Nwangene, who passed away yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre due to a snake bite,” the choir’s statement read.

The choir’s music director, Sam Ezugwu, added, “A rising star, Ifunanya, was on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world.”

Reacting to the development, Olúwo Ọ̀rúnmìlà, said snake bite can be prevented through fumigation, having a cat as a pet and keeping the environment clean.

His statement reads:

"Okay, how to prevent a snake attack is firstly by tidying up your surroundings, making sure your area is always clean. Secondly, by spraying chemicals around your house, and thirdly, having a cat at home prevents snakes."

Senator Shehu shares warnings on household hazards

Senator Shehu Sani took to Instagram, to highlight lessons from the tragedy. He revealed insights from a local snake charmer in Zaria about common household factors that attract snakes.

“A snake charmer recently told me that nothing attracts snakes to our homes like littered eggshells and rats.

“Some of the battles going on inside our ceilings or POP are between the snakes and the rats. May her gentle soul rest in peace," the senator tweeted.

He emphasised that proper hygiene and pest control are crucial in preventing snake encounters, noting that snakes often enter homes in search of prey such as rats.

Charmer explains the behaviour of snakes

According to the snake charmer, snakes are drawn to areas where food and shelter are abundant. Eggshells, leftover food, and clutter can make homes appealing to snakes, while rats in ceilings and attics often trigger snakes to enter in search of a meal.

The charmer also warned that snakes can move silently and hide in dark corners, making awareness and preventive measures essential for household safety.

