Adamawa has celebrated as Governor Fintiri has unveiled a new book chronicling his political journey

High-profile dignitariesattended the launch, praising Fintiri’s leadership, resilience, and commitment to democracy

The book detailed Fintiri’s challenges, achievements, and grassroots engagement, as well as a discussion on Northern governance

Adamawa state was in a celebratory mood on Sunday, February 2, 2026, as Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri unveiled a new book detailing his political journey, leadership style, achievements, and the challenges faced during his administration.

Fintiri's book launch in Adamawa gathers Saraki, Kukah, and governors praising his leadership and courage.

The book, titled Fintiri: The Man They Could Not Stop, was launched at a well-attended ceremony that drew high-profile dignitaries from across Nigeria, including governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and security officials.

Among those in attendance were the Governor of Nasarawa state and chairman of the occasion, Abdullahi Audu Sule; former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who delivered the keynote address; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, who reviewed the book; and the Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed.

How Fintiri challenges the status quo

The chairman of the occasion, Governor Sule, described Fintiri’s book as a testament to his courage, resilience, and commitment to democracy.

His words:

"Today, we are revealing the truth, courage, and resilience of my brother Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as well as democracy in the face of adversity. The book does not show a ceremonial tribute, but a political biography, a governance audit, and democratic testimony."

"This book interrogates power, it documents resilience, and reminds us that legitimacy is earned by Umaru Fintiri, especially in a clan such as ours, which undermines other side effects that may arise, and legitimacy earned from people is the strongest shield any leader can possess."

Sule described Fintiri as a model of centered leadership that cannot be drowned by conspiracy or manipulation.

"Leadership is about service to the people, services that are measurable, verifiable, and for the interest of the majority. Adamawa has captured tremendous growth as captured in the book, and I can attest that Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is the man they cannot stop."

On his part, Saraki praised Fintiri as someone strategic in advancing democracy.

As he put it:

"I saw in Ahmadu Fintiri, an individual who is very focused, determined, strategic, and intentional about politics that are important in giving democracy to the people."

"The book emphasises the importance of leaders being intentional and having a plan, because most of our leaders get elected for the sake of power and for power and are not interested in service nor in performance."

"Books like this will go a long way in challenging, improving, and supporting our democracy, because it allows us as electorates to have clear accountability and reform the stewardship of a lot of our leaders. Also, this book presents an opportunity for us to understand the policies, politics, and programs of the governor and his administration."

Adamawa celebrates as The Man They Could Not Stop unveils Fintiri's political journey and achievements.

The Book Reviewer, Bishop Kukah, said the book’s first chapter, Hoodum Audacity, explains how Fintiri was shaped by his environment and historical events.

"The 1st chapter of the book is titled the Hoodum Audacity and the reader is guided into the ecosystem that produces the subject Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the author narrates how history literally collides with cultural metrics, form in the forest of distorted world views, views and claims founded on previous supremacy of life liars and manipulators of the extended reality of history."

"These hoodlums are described in the book as those who manipulated the election of Ahmadu Fintiri at the 2023 general elections, portraying them as traitors and pretenders to the people of Adamawa state."

What inspired the book on Fintiri's leadership?

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, the author of the Book (Fintiri, the man they could not stop), Mr Solomon Kumangar, a veteran journalist, stated that the book was written out of faith in history and leadership that puts people above power. He added that it began as a responsibility to document events, relying on evidence rather than praise.

"The writing of this book is not an act of comfort; it's an act of faith, faith in history and faith in the enduring value of leadership that places people above power and to document leadership where silence would have been safer."

"This book began as an idea in search of expression, a responsibility and obligation to history. This book rejects incense and embraces evidence."

"This ceremony is something that happens once or twice in a lifetime, and Fintiri is not just a man that can be designed in one book; therefore, we are writing this to start the conversation and deepen the engagement with the people and present the evidence of his transformative leadership."

The author advised the Northern governors to unite and make sure that things partaining the North, which are currently marginalised, should continue to be put in the forefront.

Member of the House of Representatives of Demsa, Numan, and Lamurde Local Government Areas, Hon. Kwamoti La'ori, maintained:

"The man Ahmadu Fintiri is an enigma, a man of courage, commitment, and well-focused. The book brought out the essence of democracy, struggle, and for people to know what has transpired. This is the way to go, and I believe that everybody should try to write their own story so that our younger ones will read what has happened, so that we can have a good perspective of history and the events that shaped it."

La'ori further urged the Northern Governors in Nigeria to emulate Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Also speaking to Legit.ng, the Secretary to the state government, Bello Tukur, said:

"It is a wonderful ceremony that creates another opportunity for unity for our people, and let's be guided by unity because we are all one."

The Chief of Staff of Adamawa state, Dr Edga Amos, stated:

"This book launch showcases the prowess skills of the governor in terms of infrastructure, policies, and programs that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people."

Dr Amos also encouraged the Northern governors to prioritize service and to know that they are in power for the service of the people.

Fintiri kicks off statewide engagement tour

