Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Sunday hosted political, religious and community leaders to the 2025 Unity and Peace Dinner at the Government House in Yola to again reaffirm his administration’s commitment to harmony and coexistence across the state.

The gathering brought together senior government officials, labour leaders and other stakeholders from different backgrounds.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri hosted the 2025 Unity and Peace Dinner. Photo: AdamawaGovt

Source: Facebook

The event formed part of the state’s end of year activities and served as a forum for collective reflection on governance and social cohesion.

Adamawa dinner marks third edition

The secretary to the state government, Barrister Auwal Tukur, who also chaired the organising committee, described the dinner as the third in the series. He said the initiative has evolved into a tradition designed to strengthen unity in a diverse society.

According to Tukur, the timing of the dinner at the close of the year provided an opportunity to review achievements recorded under the current administration. He praised Governor Fintiri’s leadership approach and said it has improved Adamawa’s profile at the national level.

Tukur noted that 2025 recorded visible progress across several sectors, which he described as a period of transformation for the state. He credited the gains to inclusive policies and steady governance.

The evening featured musical performances, cultural dances and artistic displays representing communities from across Adamawa State and neighbouring areas. Guests responded with applause as performers showcased the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri cuts the Peace and Unity cake at the Government House in Yola. Photo: FB/AdamawaGovt

Source: Facebook

The event reached its climax with the cutting of the Peace and Unity cake by Governor Fintiri. He was joined by the First Lady, Hajiya Lami Fintiri, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and other dignitaries.

The annual Unity and Peace Dinner has grown into a platform for promoting social cohesion, mutual respect and shared purpose. Organisers said the initiative reinforces the importance of dialogue and collaboration in sustaining peace and development across Adamawa State.

