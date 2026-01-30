Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had flagged off his statewide tour in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has commenced a statewide tour with a stop in Ganye Local Government Area, where he met residents, reviewed projects, and commissioned completed works.

The visit took place at Gangwari Square in Ganye, Southern Adamawa, where the governor engaged youths, women, traditional leaders, and other community stakeholders.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has launched his statewide tour in Ganye. Photo: Adamawa state

Source: Facebook

The state reported that the tour marked the start of a structured engagement designed to assess governance at the grassroots and strengthen communication between the state government and local communities.

Governor Fintiri engages grassroots stakeholders

During the interaction, Fintiri outlined the core priorities of his administration, which he said remained focused on infrastructure development, education, and functional public facilities.

He also carried out an on-the-spot review of projects executed by the local government and assessed the performance of council officials.

The governor inspected ongoing and completed infrastructure, including sections of the Ganye–Sanga Sumi Road, which he identified as critical to mobility and economic activity in the area.

Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri addressing residents at Gangwari Square in Ganye. Photo: Adamawa state

Source: Original

Several completed projects aimed at improving access, encouraging job creation, and enhancing community development were also commissioned.

Fintiri commissions projects across Ganye

Fintiri told residents that the tour was intended to ensure that development efforts were felt directly at the community level. He said the administration would continue to pursue policies and projects that delivered practical benefits to citizens rather than abstract promises.

Community leaders and stakeholders from the Southern Zone welcomed the governor’s visit and described it as a notable moment for the Ganye Chiefdom.

They said the choice of Ganye as the starting point of the statewide tour reflected confidence in the area and recognition of its importance within the state.

The stakeholders said the engagement reinforced the government’s commitment to inclusive governance, accountability at the local government level, and people-oriented development across Adamawa State.

They expressed optimism that the direct interaction would strengthen trust between the government and residents while guiding future development priorities.

