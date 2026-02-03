President Bola Tinubu issued a directive to halt the feud between Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike

Tinubu ordered Wike to stop all impeachment actions against Fubara and emphasised respect for political seniority

The president’s intervention included recognition of Wike as political leader and directives on upcoming by-elections

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has issued a fresh directive aimed at halting the simmering conflict between Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The intervention comes after months of political tension that threatened the state with impeachment moves, legislative paralysis, and governance instability.

President Bola Tinubu directs FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to address the continuing conflict with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@GovWike/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: UGC

As reported by Arise Television, multiple sources familiar with the matter said that Tinubu, acting before departing for an official trip to Türkiye on January 26, warned Wike to immediately desist from pursuing impeachment plots against Fubara.

The president reportedly stressed that continued hostilities would undermine governance and stability in the oil-rich state.

A source quoted Tinubu as saying,

“Fubara must be allowed to govern, but elders and political leaders like Wike deserve respect. Political seniority cannot be ignored because of personal disagreements.”

Fubara vs Wike: Terms of the peace deal

Tinubu’s latest intervention reportedly included strict conditions: Fubara was to formally recognise Wike as the “political leader” in Rivers state, with final authority on party matters, while Wike and his camp were instructed to halt all impeachment-related actions against the governor.

“This is about ensuring stability and governance in Rivers state. The president made it clear that all internal party disputes must defer to Wike’s recognised authority," one source said

The directive also covered upcoming state House of Assembly by-elections for Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies, with Wike’s candidates to be formally endorsed by the APC. INEC has scheduled the elections for February 21, 2026.

Background of the conflict

The feud between Fubara and Wike has persisted since May 2023, shortly after Fubara assumed office.

Wike, who personally backed Fubara as his successor, has reportedly sought to control the state from Abuja, while Fubara has attempted to assert his independence.

Almost all Rivers State lawmakers have reportedly aligned with Wike, intensifying the political struggle.

Previous peace efforts brokered by Tinubu, including a six-month emergency rule declared in March 2025, failed to resolve the rift. This latest directive represents a renewed attempt to stabilise governance and prevent further disruption in the state.

Fubara’s position and the road ahead

While the president’s intervention aims to enforce truce, insiders reveal that discussions about Fubara’s potential 2027 re-election bid were deliberately postponed, with Tinubu reportedly stating that such matters remain premature, Vanguard reported.

President Bola Tinubu tells FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to back off as tensions persist with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC/@GovWike

Source: Facebook

A source said,

“The focus for now is peace and governance. Any talk about the 2027 governorship is off the table until stability is restored.”

With Tinubu’s firm stance and clear instructions, stakeholders in Rivers State are now expected to observe the truce and allow the governor to govern, while respecting Wike’s political seniority.

Wike vs Fubara: APC chairman releases new info

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the ruling party has started negotiating with the lawmakers in the Rivers state House of Assembly on their bid to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda maintained that this was the reason why no one had heard about the brouhaha between the lawmakers and the governor, who has been at loggerheads with his political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Source: Legit.ng