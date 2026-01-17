Kogi state bandits began reaching out to negotiate and lay down their arms

Security forces carried out bombardments and demolished houses used for criminal activities

Over three thousand vigilante officers were recruited to support operations against criminals

The Kogi State government has revealed that several bandits have begun reaching out to negotiate and lay down their arms, signalling a potential shift in the state’s fight against criminality.

The disclosure was made by the Security Adviser to the state government, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), during a briefing with journalists in Lokoja on Friday, Janaury 16.

Insecurity: Kogi Govt Speaks On Action Bandits Recently Took In the State

Source: Facebook

Technology deployment helping fight banditry

Commander Omodara said the outreach by bandits follows sustained operations by security forces, including bombardments on their hideouts and the demolition of houses used for criminal activities in various parts of the state.

He added that technology has played a key role in the fight against insecurity over the last two years of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration.

“The deployment of technology has enabled the state to outsmart criminals terrorising our communities.

“Recall that during his inaugural address as the fifth Executive Governor of Kogi State on 27 January 2024, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo vowed to do everything humanly possible to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“One of the strengths of the state government is the use of technology, and plans are already in top gear to get more to take the fight directly to criminals in the bush," he said.

Security resources boosted for efficiency

The Security Adviser highlighted that vehicles, including Hilux and Siena cars, as well as motorcycles, have been provided to the Army, Police, vigilante groups and other security outfits to enhance operational efficiency.

He stressed that Governor Ododo’s administration remains committed to taking the fight to criminals rather than negotiating with them.

“Both the bandits and their local collaborators are currently feeling the full wrath of the law as the government and security operatives sustain an onslaught on them with no holds barred,” Commander Omodara said.

Legislation and local collaboration under review

Commander Omodara noted that the government is working on legislation to outlaw living in the bush, emphasising that anyone wishing to reside in Kogi State must live in towns or recognised settlements.

He added that apart from bandits relocating to Kogi from the North following recent military bombardments, local collaborators have been identified working with criminals in their nefarious activities.

Kogi remains safest in the North Central

Despite the recent upsurge in banditry and insurgency, Commander Omodara maintained that Kogi remains the safest state in the North Central region.

He attributed the success to intelligence gathering and the political will demonstrated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ododo.

The Security Adviser also disclosed that over three thousand vigilante officers have been recruited into the state workforce to support ongoing operations against criminals.

He further noted that members of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have carried out a series of targeted attacks on bandit hideouts, neutralising several perpetrators in the process.

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered security agencies to hunt down the terrorists who attacked and killed people at Kasuwan Daji market in Niger state.

Tinubu ordered the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the terrorists.

