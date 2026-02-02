Nanyah’s Demise: Man Based in Abuja Shares Likely Entry Point of Snake That Killed Singer
- A Nigerian man shared how a snake entered his Abuja apartment while reacting to singer Nanyah’s death
- He explained that the reptile emerged through toilet drainage pipes connected to the city’s central sewage system
- Drawing from his experience, he suggested the snake that bit Nanyah might have entered her ground-floor home similarly
A Nigerian man has shared his personal experience with a snake invasion in his home in Abuja while reacting to the untimely death of singer Ifunanya Nwangene, aka Nanyah.
The man, identified as Uche Nworah, posted a video on Facebook showing how he caught a snake in his apartment, drawing a connection to how the reptile may have gained access to the late singer's home in Abuja.
Man weighs in on Nanyah's death
According to Nworah, his experience occurred in 2024, when, as shown in the video he shared, a snake was found in his house's toilet.
He said he was so alarmed by his friend's report of a snake that he had to contact professional fumigators to inspect the apartment.
During the fumigation exercise, Nworah said the large snake suddenly appeared from one of the toilets, an incident captured in the video he shared online.
He said:
"It turned out that the house was connected to Abuja’s central sewage system, making it easy for reptiles to slither into the apartment through the drainage pipes."
Drawing from this experience, Nworah suggested that the snake that bit Ifunanya may have entered her home in a similar way, especially as reports indicated that she lived on the ground floor. He described this as a personal theory based on what he witnessed firsthand.
Sharing the solution he made, he said:
"I subsequently engaged the services of a plumber to install non-return valve devices on all the toilets. These valves allow waste to flow out but automatically clamp shut, preventing anything from coming back in."
See his Facebook post below:
Reactions trail man's comment on Nanyah's death
Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.
Nnanna Okeke wrote:
"No doubt, prevention is better than cure. However, Antivenom (or antivenin) is a life-saving medicine that should be common in our primary and secondary health care centers in Nigeria. I am heartbroken."
Nkwo De Mc said:
"Can you see it, not everything is spiritual as we always think."
Franklin Umezumba commented:
"Be safe o, Abuja is a place of various dangerous snakes and scorpions."
Arinze Amobi LP stated:
"I would be traumatised at the thought of using that toilet ever again."
Emeka Ogbonna commented:
"That’s really scary!! Good stuff you took adequate measures to fumigate and install preventative devices."
Aproko doctor speaks on Nanya's death
Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular health influencer, Aproko Doctor, commented to singer Nanya’s death, saying the snake bite wasn’t the actual cause.
He disclosed that two hospitals visited by Nanya lacked antivenom, describing the development as unacceptable.
He blamed Nigeria’s failing healthcare system for her death and criticised misplaced government priorities.
