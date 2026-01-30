Investigators uncovered evidence showing that alleged coup plotters purchased 32 Gulf and SUV vehicles

The vehicles were allegedly used for covert movements, reconnaissance and access to sensitive locations

Authorities identified fleeing suspects and began preparations for court-martial proceedings

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Security agencies have uncovered fresh details on how individuals accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration allegedly purchased dozens of vehicles to support their covert activities.

According to security sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, the suspects procured at least 32 Gulf and SUV vehicles to facilitate discreet movements and intelligence-gathering operations.

Investigators uncovered evidence showing that alleged coup plotters purchased 32 Gulf and SUV vehicles.

Source: Facebook

Investigators reportedly found that the vehicles were used to disguise operatives’ movements, enable access to sensitive locations and support reconnaissance activities at strategic sites, including airports and other public facilities.

Sources said the vehicles helped operatives move around without attracting attention while carrying out activities linked to the alleged coup plot.

Documentary evidence recovered by military investigators reportedly included receipts and transaction records showing how the vehicles and other logistics were financed and distributed among members of the network.

One security source said the documents now form part of the evidence being compiled against the suspects.

Retired general, fleeing suspects identified

The investigation has also identified a retired major general, identified simply as Adamu, as one of the key figures linked to the alleged network.

Security sources said the retired officer escaped arrest, while three other suspects are currently on the run.

Intelligence reports indicated that one of the fleeing suspects was tracked to a country in South America, although his precise location has not been officially disclosed for security reasons.

Multiple security agencies are said to be working together to dismantle remaining cells connected to the plot, with surveillance and cross-border intelligence coordination ongoing.

Court-martial preparations underway

Sources within the defence and security establishment said preparations for prosecution are advancing, with authorities awaiting presidential approval to formally constitute a court-martial panel to try soldiers allegedly involved.

“At least 25 military officers and personnel are expected to face trial in connection with the coup attempt,” a source disclosed.

In addition, an unspecified number of civilians are currently in custody and being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Services (SSS) over alleged roles in financing, logistics and coordination.

Security officials said further arrests are likely as investigations continue, with more revelations expected on the structure, funding channels and operational planning behind the failed plot.

Background to the alleged coup plot

In October last year, PREMIUM TIMES reported that 16 military officers were arrested over an alleged plan to overthrow the elected government.

The plot was reportedly led by a colonel, Muhammed Ma’aji, and investigators said the suspects planned to target President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other top government officials.

They were also alleged to have planned the arrest of senior military officers, including then Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

Security agencies uncovered how alleged coup plotters purchased dozens of SUVs to support covert operations against the Tinubu administration.

Source: UGC

The plot, uncovered in late September 2025, reportedly led to the cancellation of the Independence Day parade.

At the time, military authorities initially denied a coup plot, stating that the officers were detained for “indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

In a statement issued on October 4, the Defence Headquarters said preliminary findings suggested the officers’ grievances were linked to career stagnation and failure in promotion examinations.

Following the development, President Tinubu reshuffled the service chiefs, retaining only Olufemi Oluyede and Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Mr Oluyede, who previously served as Chief of Army Staff, was elevated to Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Mr Musa, while Undiandeye remained as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Later, amid heightened tensions following claims by US President Donald Trump of a “Christian genocide,” Mr Musa was recalled and appointed Minister of Defence, replacing Muhammed Badaru, who stepped down citing health reasons.

On January 26, the military formally confirmed that there had been a coup plot and said indicted officers would be arraigned in court.

Source: Legit.ng