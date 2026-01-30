Two dead in accident en route to Bayelsa Deputy Governor's funeral

An 18-seater bus collided with another vehicle, resulting in fatalities and injuries

The Commissioner of Police has dispatched officers for rescue and order maintenance at the accident scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bayelsa State - Two people have died in a fatal accident on their way to the funeral of the late Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Legit.ng reports that Ewhrudjakpo slumped and was confirmed dead after he was rushed to the FMC in Yenagoa, on Thursday, December 11, 20265.

The tragic accident occurred along Toru-Orua axis of Sagbama/Ekeremor on Friday, January 30, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, residents said the18-seater bus carrying passengers collided with another vehicle, leaving two dead and several others injured.

The victims were travelling to the burial in Ofoni community, Sagbama local government area.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, said the injured passengers were receiving emergency care at a nearby hospital.

The state Police spokesman, DSP Musa Muhammad, said details on the fatalities were still being verified.

Muhammad disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police had deployed officers to the scene to conduct rescue operation and maintain order.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo was laid to rest on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Bayelsa deputy governor, other Niger Delta figures who died in 2025

Recall that Bayelsa State deputy governor, Ewhrudjakpo died of apparent cardiac arrest.

Ewhrudjakpo had reportedly collapsed at his office in Government House, Yenagoa, and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Legit.ng highlights a roll call of some influential Niger Delta figures who have died in 2025 (cause of death cited, if available).

Governor Diri orders autopsy over Ewhrudjakpo's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Ewhrudjakpo’s sudden death.

Governor Diri made this known while hosting former President Goodluck Jonathan, amid rising speculation surrounding the deputy governor’s passing.

The Bayelsa deputy governor collapsed in office and was pronounced dead on arrival at FMC Yenagoa.

Source: Legit.ng