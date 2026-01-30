Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

Just In: Tears, Grief as Popular Influential Journalist Dies

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Olufemi Odugbose, an influential journalist and former private secretary to the first Ogun state civilian governor, the late Olabisi Onabanjo, has reportedly died.

The report indicated that the veteran journalist died in the early hours of Thursday, January 29 and has been scheduled for burial on Saturday, January 31.

Olufemi Odugbose, a veteran journalist and ex-private secretary to the late Olabisi Onabanjo, is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

According to The Punch, his burial will happen in Ago-Iwoye in Ogun state, after a wake-keep at his residence in the town on Friday, January 30.

The deceased worked with The Punch for several years and distinguished himself as a sub-editor. He rose to the rank of deputy chief sub-editor before his resignation in 1999. He also co-founded Treasure Weekly in the same year he resigned from The Punch. The publication was based in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Source: Legit.ng

