Olufemi Odugbose, an influential journalist and former private secretary to the first Ogun state civilian governor, the late Olabisi Onabanjo, has reportedly died.

The report indicated that the veteran journalist died in the early hours of Thursday, January 29 and has been scheduled for burial on Saturday, January 31.

According to The Punch, his burial will happen in Ago-Iwoye in Ogun state, after a wake-keep at his residence in the town on Friday, January 30.

The deceased worked with The Punch for several years and distinguished himself as a sub-editor. He rose to the rank of deputy chief sub-editor before his resignation in 1999. He also co-founded Treasure Weekly in the same year he resigned from The Punch. The publication was based in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

