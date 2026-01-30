Just In: Tears, Grief as Popular Influential Journalist Dies
Olufemi Odugbose, an influential journalist and former private secretary to the first Ogun state civilian governor, the late Olabisi Onabanjo, has reportedly died.
The report indicated that the veteran journalist died in the early hours of Thursday, January 29 and has been scheduled for burial on Saturday, January 31.
According to The Punch, his burial will happen in Ago-Iwoye in Ogun state, after a wake-keep at his residence in the town on Friday, January 30.
The deceased worked with The Punch for several years and distinguished himself as a sub-editor. He rose to the rank of deputy chief sub-editor before his resignation in 1999. He also co-founded Treasure Weekly in the same year he resigned from The Punch. The publication was based in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng